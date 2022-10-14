Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
A game worth playing: the importance of celebration in sports
In the 10th inning of a scoreless game, Freddie Freeman bloops a single into short center field at Petco Park to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1–0 lead. The Dodgers won the game and set a new franchise win record with 107 wins. Yet the Dodgers passed this...
Tufts Daily
Keeping Up With the 617: Champions
We’ve reached the point of the NBA season where overreactions are more common than pessimism amongst fanbases; some are drooling over a newly-drafted rookie, and others are looking ahead towards a Larry O’Brien trophy presentation in June. In the Celtics’ case, the Garden Faithful are anticipating another NBA Finals appearance after a tumultuous offseason. And why wouldn’t they? The starting lineup from the 2022 playoffs is still intact, new free agent addition Malcolm Brogdon adds depth to an already solid bench, and Jayson Tatum had another offseason of development. Nonetheless, this offseason contained more drama than a Shakespearean play; with a now suspended head coach and injuries to Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari, a once promising season has turned dire quickly.
Williams: Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons; UC Bearcats at SMU
Subscribers are taking notice of my five-game Bengals prediction winning streak. But I can't get cocky. One game at a time, y'all. Here are my weekly predictions for the Bengals and Cincinnati Bearcats games: NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-3), 1 p.m., Sunday, FOX The Bengals’ offense finally appears on the...
Tufts Daily
Extra Innings: MLB postseason storylines
The first two rounds of the playoffs have been full of surprises. The teams I picked to advance in the wild card matchups won a total of one game and lost every series. The three biggest favorites in the National League have all been eliminated, and two wild card teams will play for the pennant on that side of the bracket. That’s postseason baseball for you. Here are five of the biggest storylines of the playoffs so far.
