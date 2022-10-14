Read full article on original website
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Justin Fields missed a WIDE open David Montgomery on what would have been game-winning TD
Seven days after we saw one wide open player not get the ball in a crucial situation, it happened again. In the Washington Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields faced a fourth-and-goal from the opposing 4-yard line. A touchdown would win it, anything else and it was a loss.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
How Bears Will Evaluate Justin Fields Behind Bad Offensive Line
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles have to see what everyone else sees when Justin Fields drops back behind the patchwork offensive line the Bears have constructed. Chaos. Fields was hit 12 times in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. But that number...
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz
This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
Ryan Fitzpatrick has blunt advice for Bears' Justin Fields
Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice. Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200...
Watch: Tennessee fans bring down goal posts after storming field following win over Alabama
Tennessee Volunteers fans went nuts after their team’s win over Alabama on Saturday night. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006. The fans stormed the field, which will incur a fine that the school will gladly pay. But the fans didn’t stop there. They immediately went to work on the goalposts and brought down the uprights.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz could miss up to six weeks with fractured ring finger
Only days removed from earning their second victory of the young NFL season, the Washington Commanders may be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Carson Wentz reportedly fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during Thursday night's 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Wentz will see a...
Bailey Zappe made history and created a QB controversy for Patriots in Week 6
Bailey Zappe made some history during the New England Patriots’ win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. And in doing so the rookie from Western Kentucky has likely created a quarterback controversy. The offense has been the source of news fodder for the Patriots for the entire offseason and...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans
HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
What's going on in Green Bay with the Packers offense?
The Green Bay Packers are having a rough go of things against the New York Jets. It's left fans and pundits to question what is going on in Green Bay as the Packers' offense struggles. After losing 27-10, it's not hard to see why. It's still shocking to see a...
NFL executives question if Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright has ‘true authority’ in the organization
The Washington Commanders made history in 2020 by making Jason Wright the first Black team president in the NFL. It
Dolphins QBs Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league's recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said Saturday.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins. Skylar Thompson will be the starter for Sunday's game against Minnesota. But Tagovailoa getting cleared puts him on track to return for Miami's Oct. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers - the game where the Dolphins will pay tribute...
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
