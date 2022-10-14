Read full article on original website
Bobcat Takes Out Baby Alligator, Blows Florida Bro’s Mind
I don’t get how some people don’t love Florida…. Best beaches in the country, great seafood, tons of nightlife, incredible weather, major sports teams, and the absolute coolest wildlife of any state, hands down. Sure, you may have to avoid the methed-out homeless guys on street corners and...
Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian
Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
Florida Fishermen Fight Off An Aggressive Alligator To Get A Tarpon Into The Net
Fishing in Florida ain’t for the faint of heart. Probably a bit more than these lads bargained for when fishing from a bridge, but hell, in that neck of the woods maybe they are on their toes a bit more for this kind of stuff. Alligators are one cool...
WATCH: Hurricane Ian Brings Strange ‘Mystery’ Critter Into Florida Man’s Yard
It’s been several days since Hurricane Ian ravaged much of Florida. But even still, residents continue to find some unusual creatures lurking in their flooded lawns and homes. A new viral video sees the moment a Melbourne, FL man discovered a strange slithering “mystery” critter in his submerged yard.
Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.
Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Key Largo is so flooded that crocs swim in streets — and you can’t even flush the toilet?
For years, American crocodiles have be seen lounging, mouths agape, on boat ramps in the Key Largo neighborhood of Stillwright Point.
If You See This Beauty in Kentucky, You Should Kill It
I know why invasive species are invasive. I get it. And it seems there have been a lot more in Kentucky in recent years. Wild pigs and those pesky Asian carp spring to mind. And if I'm given the green light to kill an invasive creature--I'm thinking more along the lines of insects now--no problem. I kill mosquitos and flies all the time. I've got this--not before the mosquitos make a dot-to-dot coloring book out of my legs, but I'm on it.
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
insideedition.com
Florida Man Missing After Allegedly Trying to Jet Ski From South Florida to the Bahamas
Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23 at around 5:00 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.
The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North CarolinaChris F/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
Models agree Florida likely to get hit by hurricane Hermine
Tropical Depression Nine has formed. The system is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the weekend. “This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to the National Hurricane Center
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
