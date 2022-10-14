ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian

Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

If You See This Beauty in Kentucky, You Should Kill It

I know why invasive species are invasive. I get it. And it seems there have been a lot more in Kentucky in recent years. Wild pigs and those pesky Asian carp spring to mind. And if I'm given the green light to kill an invasive creature--I'm thinking more along the lines of insects now--no problem. I kill mosquitos and flies all the time. I've got this--not before the mosquitos make a dot-to-dot coloring book out of my legs, but I'm on it.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.

It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

