SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SMME) On the Move as the SmartMetric Biometric Credit Card Enters Final Testing Phase

Creatd Inc (OTCMKTS: CRTD) Hits the OTCQB with a Bang (The Rise of Vocal for Digital Creators)
Creatd Inc (OTCMKTS: CRTD) has been making a powerful run northbound over the past few days since reversing off $0.0446 all time lows. An Ex Nasdaq-Company that regularly traded over $10 per share and spiked to over $20 per share on the big board’s recently landed on the OTCQB after being delisted on September 3. Currently trading at a sub $5 million market valuation and fully reporting with significant growing revenues CRTD looks attractive with just 24.5 million shares outstanding.
Meta Materials, Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) Major Short Squeeze Underway (Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Spin-Off)
Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) has been rocketing northbound in recent weeks while little else is happening in penny stock world. Its an exciting story and probably the most exciting thing happening on the OTC right now. After a healthy pullback from its $7.51 highs the WallStreetBets short squeeze is starting to heat up again over $4 and could be setting up for another wave northbound.
Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS: ENZC) Biotech Reversal Underway As ITV-1 Gains Traction
Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS: ENZC) is making an explosive move up the charts since reversing off $0.022 lows on October 1. Recently the stock has been rocketing upwards on growing volume and is one of the few bright spots on the OTC In the current market. The stock was one of the biggest runners of late 2020 early 2021 skyrocketing from triple zeroes where we first covered it to highs well over $0.90 per share. Now that ENZC has reversed and is moving northbound it’s got plenty of room to grown and significant potential from current levels.
Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX: BLO) (OTCMKTS: BLOZF) Steady Run Northbound Since Reversal Off 52 Week Lows (FAIMS for THC Detection in Breath)
Cannabix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: BLOZF) is making an explosive move up the charts in recent trading since reversing off $0.175 lows earlier this month. The stock has been around for years and was a big runner in the past hitting highs near $3 per share in January 2019 and again spiking to highs near $2 per share in January 2021. Now that BLOZF has reversed off its long down trend since it hit $1.90 in January 2021 the stock looks cheap under $0.50 with plenty of room for growth.
Goldman Sachs to restructure businesses, combining investment banking and trading: report
Goldman Sachs is planning to restructure its biggest businesses into three divisions, which include combining investment banking and trading businesses into one unit.
Kakao shares slump as outage sparks calls for antitrust scrutiny
SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea's Kakao Corp (035720.KS) plunged on Monday after a widespread outage in the country's largest mobile chat app triggered a sharp political backlash and calls for increased scrutiny on the company's market dominance.
Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash is leaving China’s financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence.
Russian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins
MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The rouble steadied near 62 against the dollar on Monday, supported by rising oil prices and the start of a favourable month-end tax period, as the spectre of geopolitical risk continued to lurk over Russian markets.
Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy case
ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case brought against it in the United States, the latest pay-out related to past blunders that have battered the Swiss bank's reputation.
Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process
Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders...
Budget airline pledges to ramp up UK-US operations
A low-cost airline has pledged to serve more US destinations from Gatwick.Norse Atlantic Airways announced that its UK subsidiary has been given the go-ahead to operate point-to-point flights between the West Sussex airport and the US.The company said the Department of Transportation (DOT) in the US has proposed to grant it a foreign air carrier permit.Norse began flying between Gatwick and New York in August, with return trips available from £255.But aviation regulations mean it is forced to offer a connection with Norway for every flight.The authorisation from the US will allow the company to run flights to and from...
