Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
3 keys to the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres
The Phillies and Padres have taken very similar paths on their way to meeting in the National League Championship Series. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on FS1. They secured the final two NL Wild Card berths to make the postseason, then each pulled...
'Stros will see you at the Juice Box Wednesday for Game 1 of ALCS
LET'S GO! 💙🧡 Monday night's Game 5 between the Yankees and Guardians will tell us who the 'Stros will be up against.
4 bets to consider for NLCS
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. We’re down to just two teams in the National League. Everyone expected an NL West team and an NL East team to be squaring off in the NL Championship Series, but I’m not sure anyone expected them to be the Padres and Phillies.
Hey, listen! Prospects mic’d up in the Fall League
In the Arizona Fall League, a showcase circuit for some of baseball's most electric up-and-coming talent, the competition is tight but the atmosphere is loose. Listen in as the Rockies Zac Veen (MLB's No. 23 prospect), the Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr. (MIA No. 13) and the Yankees' Jasson Domínguez (MLB No. 39) get mic'd up.
Rocker leads Rangers prospects in AFL
In the 30 years of the Arizona Fall League, no player arrived at the developmental circuit with more fame than Michael Jordan. After His Airness, Tim Tebow and Bryce Harper would be the next-most famous participants. Kumar Rocker, currently pitching for the Surprise Saguaros, might come in fourth on that...
Martin headlines Twins prospects in AFL
When you’re taken really high in the Draft, say the top 10 in the first round, there’s probably good reason to think you’re going to stick around with the organization that drafted you for a while. Austin Martin, the Blue Jays’ top pick in the 2020 Draft,...
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner
Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
Cole 'in command of the moment,' steers ALDS to G5
CLEVELAND -- By the seventh inning on Sunday, as waves of fatigue began to crash in Gerrit Cole’s prized right arm and legs, the right-hander had already achieved his stated objective of cutting through noise and finding his postseason focus. He had answered the call in a critical win-or-else scenario, needing a win to keep the Yankees’ season alive.
Civale set for winner-take-all playoff debut
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Civale endured three stints on the injured list for three different injuries to return in time to help the Guardians get to the postseason. He waited patiently in the bullpen in case manager Terry Francona needed him in their AL Division Series opener. He’s not going to complain that his introduction to playoff baseball is a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
Who will be the White Sox next Minor League star?
CHICAGO -- The White Sox Minor League system no longer is as highly touted as it consistently was during the nascent rebuilding stages. In fact, as of Aug. 23, the White Sox were ranked 26th by MLB Pipeline with Colson Montgomery (No. 57) and Oscar Colás (No. 95) the lone Top 100 players. Yet it’s a group featuring talent not far off from contributing at the big league level.
Important decisions the Dodgers need to make this offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a franchise-record 111 wins during the regular season, the Dodgers’ hopes of winning a second World Series title in three seasons came to a disappointing end with a 5-3 loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night.
MLB Pipeline's 2022 All-Rookie Team
You could make an easy case for this being one of the most talented rookie classes in history. Rookie hitters were collectively worth 54.9 fWAR this season, the second-highest for a single class since 1900 trailing only the 2015 group (75.1) that boasted Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa among others. Rookie pitchers were worth 46.4 fWAR in 2022, the 18th-best in that 123-year time period.
A liability no more, 'pen has pushed Phils to NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Dramatic moments call for dramatic music. Seranthony Domínguez’s wife, Sarahi, knows this. Her husband became the Phillies’ most trusted reliever earlier this season. Phils manager Rob Thomson never named him the closer, but Domínguez appeared regularly in the game’s biggest moments. Los Dos Carnales’ “Mis Raíces” played every time Domínguez left the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. It is a popular song from the Mexican band, but when he exited the bullpen for the ninth inning Saturday in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the “Game of Thrones” theme played instead.
Here's why Astros are optimistic entering 6th straight ALCS
HOUSTON -- Now that everyone has recovered from the Astros’ epic American League Division Series victory over the Mariners on Saturday -- capped off when rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless deadlock with an 18th-inning homer -- it’s time for some rest and reflection for the hometown team.
Bader emerging in postseason ... and making Yankees history
CLEVELAND -- Heralded for his defense, Harrison Bader is thriving in the postseason spotlight. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
Guardians' 'pen streak snapped, but big arms rested for G4
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians' bullpen finally gave up a run this postseason. Cleveland's bullpen pitched with a deficit throughout its use in Game 3 of its American League Division Series against the Yankees on Saturday at Progressive Field. The Guardians' bullpen looms larger than ever. While late-inning rallies and clutch...
Phils knock out reigning-champ Braves, reach 1st NLCS since '10
PHILADELPHIA -- It is happening. The Phillies will play in the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010, following Saturday’s 8-3 victory over the Braves in Game 4 of the NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. This whole thing seemed so improbable just a couple weeks ago, didn’t it? The Phillies were tied with the Brewers in the loss column for the third NL Wild Card on Oct. 1, following a brutal loss to the Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Nationals Park.
Braves' repeat hopes dashed after NLDS exit
PHILADELPHIA -- This year’s Braves team seemed better than the one that won last year’s World Series. But this talented group will now forever be remembered as yet another of those great Atlanta clubs to fall short of expectations. The Braves’ dream of winning a second straight World...
8 wild facts about the 18-inning Game 3 nail-biter
Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, it had been 21 years since the Mariners last hosted a playoff game. So, despite Seattle coming into the game facing elimination, it was only fitting for that first playoff game in two decades to be one for the ages -- a 18-inning marathon between division rivals that necessitated the use of 18 pitchers and was won, ultimately, by a score of 1-0, closing out a series sweep for the ALCS-bound Astros.
