The Independent

Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process

Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders...
Reuters

Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash is leaving China’s financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence.
The Independent

Budget airline pledges to ramp up UK-US operations

A low-cost airline has pledged to serve more US destinations from Gatwick.Norse Atlantic Airways announced that its UK subsidiary has been given the go-ahead to operate point-to-point flights between the West Sussex airport and the US.The company said the Department of Transportation (DOT) in the US has proposed to grant it a foreign air carrier permit.Norse began flying between Gatwick and New York in August, with return trips available from £255.But aviation regulations mean it is forced to offer a connection with Norway for every flight.The authorisation from the US will allow the company to run flights to and from...
