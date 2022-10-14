Read full article on original website
Related
Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process
Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders...
Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash is leaving China’s financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence.
Russia's Gazprom threatens to cut off natural-gas supplies to Europe if price caps are imposed
The G7 and the EU are in discussions to impose price caps on Russian oil and natural gas to cut its energy revenue, which helps fund the Ukraine war.
Budget airline pledges to ramp up UK-US operations
A low-cost airline has pledged to serve more US destinations from Gatwick.Norse Atlantic Airways announced that its UK subsidiary has been given the go-ahead to operate point-to-point flights between the West Sussex airport and the US.The company said the Department of Transportation (DOT) in the US has proposed to grant it a foreign air carrier permit.Norse began flying between Gatwick and New York in August, with return trips available from £255.But aviation regulations mean it is forced to offer a connection with Norway for every flight.The authorisation from the US will allow the company to run flights to and from...
Russian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins
MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The rouble steadied near 62 against the dollar on Monday, supported by rising oil prices and the start of a favourable month-end tax period, as the spectre of geopolitical risk continued to lurk over Russian markets.
Comments / 0