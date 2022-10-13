Read full article on original website
Total ticket sales for Mariners’ home playoff games higher than any other MLB team in postseason
Ticket company StubHub announced Friday that ticket sales for Mariners’ home games during the American League Division Series outpace those of any other active team in the postseason. Saturday’s Game 3 matchup between the Mariners and the Houston Astros is the highest-selling Division Series game. According to StubHub,...
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh played 18-inning marathon ALDS game with broken thumb, torn hand ligaments
The Seattle Mariners showed plenty of heart in their 18-inning ALDS-ending loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday, but one player in particular showed a next level of toughness. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh told reporters after the game that he had been playing with a broken thumb and torn ligaments...
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 3 today?
The Seattle Mariners will be fighting to stay alive in the 2022 MLB playoffs today when they face a Houston Astros team leading the series 2-0. Game 3 of the this ALDS series gets underway on Saturday, October 15 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
Fans’ ‘Let’s Go Mariners!’ salute after final out can’t change overswinging, season ending
As the longest scoreless playoff game got into the 12th, 15th, 17 innings it looked like the wild hacks of Beer League softball.
ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/15/22: Oscar González, Rhys Hoskins, and Bruce Sutter
Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball as we prepare for the M’s first home playoff game in two decades. Guardians rookie Oscar González was the star once again as Cleveland outlasted the Yankees 4-2 to even the series at a game apiece.
How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros look to sweep the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
geekwire.com
Meet the Mariners owner: Wireless pioneer John Stanton brings leadership, passion to Seattle team
John Stanton has been leading great teams for more than four decades. The respected tech luminary helped pioneer and transform the mobile industry, serving in executive roles at companies such as McCaw Cellular and VoiceStream Wireless, the predecessor of the modern day T-Mobile. He co-founded Trilogy, a longstanding Seattle-area venture capital firm. The Microsoft and Costco board member even coached youth baseball — six years each for his two sons.
Mariners’ playoff return: Roars at 10am. A truly electric anthem. The Return of the King
Mike McCready of Pearl Jam gets the roaring crowd even more amped. Then Felix Hernandez shows up. And the park went off the hook.
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
KOMO News
'We'll be back:' Seattle Mariners end playoff run after 1-0 loss to Astros in Game 3
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners fell to the Houston Astros again Saturday, eliminating them from the American League Division Series (ALDS). It was a close game until the very end, with both teams remaining 0-0 for what seemed like forever. Finally, the Astros made a home run in the 18th inning to beat the Mariners 1-0.
