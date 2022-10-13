ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four XC Runners Earn Top-20 Finishes at the ETBU Invitational

MARSHALL, Texas - Four Concordia Texas cross country athletes earned top-20 finishes at the ETBU Tiger Invitational. The men's team placed third overall, while freshman Samuel Valdez tallied a new personal best of of 28:59.7 in the 8k. On the women's side, Faith Bueno placed 18th with a time of...
Volleyball Outlasts ETBU in Five Sets

AUSTIN, Texas - The Concordia Texas volleyball team outlasted East Texas Baptist in a five-set thriller. Seniors Sarah Ghormley (22 digs, 10 kills) and Jaya McCarty (12 kills, 10 digs) tallied double-doubles in front of a rowdy crowd on Saturday. Selena Cooper served as a helping hand all match with...
