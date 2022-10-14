Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Tea Time - Luray, VirginiaTracy LeicherLuray, VA
breezejmu.org
JMU nabs its first win in conference play, down Georgia Southern, 3-0
JMU extended its unbeaten streak to three games with a 3-0 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday night. This was the Dukes first win in Sun Belt Conference play, bringing them to 5-6-2 (1-2-1 Sun Belt). The Dukes controlled this game right from the start, outshooting the Eagles 11-2 in...
breezejmu.org
Bright spot in JMU loss builds confidence with career-best performance
JMU’s leading receiver Kris Thornton bobbled his first catch of the game versus Georgia Southern. No harm — it still went for 51 yards. But then he juggled another. And another. The redshirt senior said postgame he needed to lock in. Redshirt junior Reggie Brown, who frequently lines...
breezejmu.org
JMU cross country finishes eighth in the ECAC Championships
JMU cross country finished eighth of 34 teams that competed in the ECAC Championships on Friday in The Bronx. This marks the team's third top 10 finish of the season. JMU finished with 241 points in the 6K race, falling 22 points short of UMass Lowell, the seventh-place finisher. The Dukes finished 136 points behind the winner, Stony Brook, which tallied 105 points.
breezejmu.org
Analysis | JMU's schedule only toughens following first loss
For the first time as an FBS program, JMU football lost. Saturday’s failed comeback attempt was a close one against Georgia Southern on the road, 45-38. Surrounded by a hostile away crowd, the Dukes’ defense gave up 578 offensive yards to the Eagles, including a 75-yard touchdown drive that put Georgia Southern up seven with 1:10 left.
breezejmu.org
Coach’s Chatter: How Cignetti is feeling at the start of Week 8
It’s back to the drawing board for the Dukes. Following a 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern, JMU football returns to Bridgeforth Stadium for Homecoming and a chance for redemption against Marshall. Head coach Curt Cignetti spoke on the weekly Sun Belt Coaches conference call Monday; here are the takeaways.
breezejmu.org
One killed in fatal crash on South Main Street
UPDATE (10/18/22 — 8:47 p.m.): The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) pronounced the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 51-year-old male Harrisonburg resident, dead at the scene after the crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. The crash occurred when the passenger vehicle, a sedan, crossed the centerline on the road...
