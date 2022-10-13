In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. Reality check: The fact that the No. 7 USC Trojans (6-1, Pac-12 4-1) lost at No. 20 Utah (5-2, 3-1), 43-42, for their first loss of the 2022 season isn’t really all that shocking, but it was certainly unwanted, and the way it happened is truly painful for everybody in the Trojans nation. The game was so important and desperate for Utah, which had already lost the week before at UCLA, that the Utes pulled out the additional emotional card by wearing special black uniforms and helmets in honor of former fallen teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who were both murdered the previous season. In the end, however, neither team could stop the other, and the Trojans’ defense just couldn’t get that one last stop on the last Utah drive when it really counted, nor could the defense stop Utah’s two-point conversion. USC scoring 42 points should be more than enough to win most games but giving up 43 points is normally a football death sentence.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO