This Pelicans-Suns Trade Features Deandre Ayton
Experience is a tremendous benefit in life. If you haven’t been there, act as if you have. Whether you’re on a first date, in a job interview, or driving a car for the first time, having experience in that situation will be an asset. Those same principles translate in the NBA.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBA
Wizards Season Preview: 6 key questions ahead of the season opener
The NBA preseason is over, meaning NBA basketball is officially back in the DMV. Last season, the Wizards finished 35-47, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference, missing out on the Play-In Tournament and the Playoffs. It was an up-and-down season full of injuries and major mid-season roster moves. But now, Wizards’ superstar Bradley Beal is healthy, Kristaps Porzingis is coming off full offseason as a Wizard and the front office made a series of moves to bolster the supporting cast.
NBA
Kings Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Today the Sacramento Kings announced the opening night roster. The regular season is set to begin next Wednesday, October 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento waived guards Jeriah Horne, Sam Merrill and Alex O’Connell to set the roster at 17. Rookie guard Keon Ellis and...
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Team With MeiGray To Offer Fully Authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys For Sale To Collectors
October 17, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and MeiGray Group today announced their collaboration on a new program that will offer fully authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys worn during the 2022-23 NBA season by Hornets players. The NBA’s Official Game-Worn Authenticator, MeiGray will work directly with the Hornets to offer the...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you also like eating at nice restaurants, with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Kalani Sitake says ‘all options’ are on the table, including coaching assignments, after defense shredded by Arkansas
BYU football: What Kalani Sitake said about his defense, and its coaches, after 52-35 loss to Arkansas on Saturday
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
USC loses to Utah as Pac-12 football officiating rears its ugly head
SALT LAKE CITY - Here we go again. In what should have been a celebration of two really talented Pac-12 football teams playing a highly entertaining game on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, much of the focus the morning after is on the poor officiating. No. 7 USC lost 43-42 to No. 20 Utah in what ...
Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Reacts to Upset Victory Over USC
The Utes won on a night they played with heavy hearts.
Pac-12 refs made themselves the center of another firestorm in USC's loss to Utah
We have discussed the two brutal roughing-the-passer calls that went against USC on Saturday night against Utah. We’re not going to rehash them here. However, there is a larger point to make about the Pac-12 officiating crew in Salt Lake City and about Pac-12 refs in general:. They were...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
NBA
Thunder Signs Isaiah Joe
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Isaiah Joe, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Joe was selected 49th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the...
IMHO Sunday: A painful reality check in Salt Lake City
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. Reality check: The fact that the No. 7 USC Trojans (6-1, Pac-12 4-1) lost at No. 20 Utah (5-2, 3-1), 43-42, for their first loss of the 2022 season isn’t really all that shocking, but it was certainly unwanted, and the way it happened is truly painful for everybody in the Trojans nation. The game was so important and desperate for Utah, which had already lost the week before at UCLA, that the Utes pulled out the additional emotional card by wearing special black uniforms and helmets in honor of former fallen teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who were both murdered the previous season. In the end, however, neither team could stop the other, and the Trojans’ defense just couldn’t get that one last stop on the last Utah drive when it really counted, nor could the defense stop Utah’s two-point conversion. USC scoring 42 points should be more than enough to win most games but giving up 43 points is normally a football death sentence.
NBA
NBA rosters set for 2022-23 regular season
NEW YORK – The 2022-23 NBA season begins tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 18) with a TNT doubleheader as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET). Below are links to opening-night rosters...
NBA・
Herro talks trip with Butler, Poole contract ahead of Heat regular season debut
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro took advantage of the Heat’s two off days with a trip to Turks and Caicos. But not for vacation, Herro said Saturday.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 1
Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
NBA・
NBA
"I Like This Group A Lot" | Utah Shows Growth In Preseason Finale
Will Hardy understands the preseason isn't about winning and losing. It's about growth, seeing progress day in and day out, and watching that progress play out on the court. Although Utah's preseason ended on Friday night as the Jazz fell 115-101 to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, Hardy was proud of how his team played.
