Salt Lake City, UT

NBA

New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Wizards Season Preview: 6 key questions ahead of the season opener

The NBA preseason is over, meaning NBA basketball is officially back in the DMV. Last season, the Wizards finished 35-47, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference, missing out on the Play-In Tournament and the Playoffs. It was an up-and-down season full of injuries and major mid-season roster moves. But now, Wizards’ superstar Bradley Beal is healthy, Kristaps Porzingis is coming off full offseason as a Wizard and the front office made a series of moves to bolster the supporting cast.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Kings Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

Today the Sacramento Kings announced the opening night roster. The regular season is set to begin next Wednesday, October 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento waived guards Jeriah Horne, Sam Merrill and Alex O’Connell to set the roster at 17. Rookie guard Keon Ellis and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you also like eating at nice restaurants, with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Thunder Signs Isaiah Joe

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Isaiah Joe, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Joe was selected 49th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: A painful reality check in Salt Lake City

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. Reality check: The fact that the No. 7 USC Trojans (6-1, Pac-12 4-1) lost at No. 20 Utah (5-2, 3-1), 43-42, for their first loss of the 2022 season isn’t really all that shocking, but it was certainly unwanted, and the way it happened is truly painful for everybody in the Trojans nation. The game was so important and desperate for Utah, which had already lost the week before at UCLA, that the Utes pulled out the additional emotional card by wearing special black uniforms and helmets in honor of former fallen teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who were both murdered the previous season. In the end, however, neither team could stop the other, and the Trojans’ defense just couldn’t get that one last stop on the last Utah drive when it really counted, nor could the defense stop Utah’s two-point conversion. USC scoring 42 points should be more than enough to win most games but giving up 43 points is normally a football death sentence.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

NBA rosters set for 2022-23 regular season

NEW YORK – The 2022-23 NBA season begins tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 18) with a TNT doubleheader as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET). Below are links to opening-night rosters...
NBA
NBA

The Five: Everything to know for Week 1

Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
NBA
NBA

"I Like This Group A Lot" | Utah Shows Growth In Preseason Finale

Will Hardy understands the preseason isn't about winning and losing. It's about growth, seeing progress day in and day out, and watching that progress play out on the court. Although Utah's preseason ended on Friday night as the Jazz fell 115-101 to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, Hardy was proud of how his team played.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

