Olivia Elliot, Maria Guirguis and Andrea Widing Advance to Singles and Doubles Main Draw on Day One of ITA Southern Regional

troytrojans.com
Day Two Sees Three Trojans Advance at ITA Southern Regional
BATON ROUGE, La. – Maria Guirguis, Hagar Amin and Kristina Kukaras advance to the round of 32 for singles on day two, Friday, of the ITA Southern Regional in the LSU Tennis Complex. "The girls did really good today," head coach Rawia said. "Overall, they killed it in the...
troytrojans.com
Trojans Cruise to Sweep of Arkansas State; Brooks Sets Career Solo Block Record
JONESBORO, Ark. – After accumulating 1,000 kills in her career last week, Julia Brooks added her name to the record books once again as she became the Trojan all-time leader in solo blocks finishing with two in the Trojans sweep of Arkansas State (25-19, 25-19, 25-21) Saturday afternoon. Brooks...
troytrojans.com
Trojans to Play Second-Consecutive Tournament in Arkansas
TROY, Ala. – The Troy University women's golf team is set to play in its second consecutive tournament in the state of Arkansas on Monday and Tuesday when they travel to Hot Springs Village to play in the Little Rock Women's Golf Classic. The Little Rock Women's Golf Classic...
troytrojans.com
Martens, Martinez Move on to Main Singles Draw at ITA Southern Regional; Troy Men Log Solid Day
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Noah Martens and Mario Martinez Serrano advanced to the main draw with a pair of victories each Friday during the qualifying portion of the ITA Southern Regionals hosted by Alabama to highlight another successful day for the Troy men's tennis team. Martens opened the day with...
troytrojans.com
Troy Wraps up Regular Season at Blazer Classic
MONTEVALLO, Ala. – In the last meet of the regular season, the Troy women's cross-country team finished seventh, with the men finishing eighth in the UAB Blazer Classic Friday morning. Pacing the women was Tanner Guest, who finished the women's 6k in 22:32.10. This is the second time this...
troytrojans.com
Martial Continues to Climb Historical Leaderboards, Troy Handles Texas State 17-14
TROY, Ala. – Troy linebacker Carlton Martial registered 11 tackles to move into sole possession of fifth place all-time among FBS players, and the Trojans team took down Sun Belt Conference foe Texas State, 17-14, at The Vet on Saturday afternoon. Troy (5-2, 3-1 SBC) captured its 11th-consecutive victory...
troytrojans.com
Butler Notches Career High as Troy Takes Down Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. – Trailing 23-20 in the fourth set, it looked like Troy was on its way to another match heading into the fifth set. However, Julia Brooks and Amiah Butler would not let that happen as the two combined for three straight kills to tie the set, and two errors from Arkansas State sealed the Trojan's fourth consecutive victory (25-20, 25-23, 26-28, 25-23) Friday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
AJ McCarron on the Alabama secondary covering Jalin Hyatt: 'I don't think they realized he was playing'
AJ McCarron was as surprised as anybody with the way Alabama’s defense played at Tennessee in an an upset loss on Saturday. The biggest mistake may have been Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt making 6 catches for 207 yards and 5 touchdowns. “I don’t think they realized he was playing,”...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
elmoreautauganews.com
Sunday Morning Residential Fire in Coosada Claims Life; Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate
Details are limited at this time, but we have learned there was a fatality this morning in Coosada at a trailer home on Johnson Road. The location is between Upper Gibson Town Road and the deadend. The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate. The Coosada Fire...
etxview.com
Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin
A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
WSFA
Slain Montgomery officer’s mother creates plates to commemorate violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother of a fallen Montgomery police officer is turning her pain into purpose by making commemorative plates for families who have lost loved ones to violence. Sharon Pughsley started a nonprofit called Tookie’s Voice in honor of her daughter, detective Tanisha Pughsley, who was fatally...
wtvy.com
Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m. Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
selmasun.com
Two Bullock County inmates found dead within days of each other
Two inmates at the Bullock County Correctional Facility died within days of each other. According to Alabama Political Reporter Mark Alan Ford, 51, was serving a sentence there when he was found in his dorm room and then later pronounced dead. Three days later Jordan Daniel Johnson, 21, was found...
Andalusia Star News
Family seeks answers after Covington County man killed in state prison
The family of a man who was murdered while serving a sentence in an Alabama correctional facility are seeking answers and accountability, according to their lawyers who held a press conference in front of the Covington County Courthouse Friday. Denarieya “DL” Smith was beaten and stabbed to death by another...
Debate surrounding bylaws at Alabama Democrats’ convention ends in walkout
The second day of the Alabama Democratic Party’s statewide convention in Montgomery ended abruptly with a large group of committee members walking out after a debate over proposed changes to the organization’s bylaws. A draft proposal for new bylaws has been circulating throughout the party — some members...
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
