Olivia Elliot, Maria Guirguis and Andrea Widing Advance to Singles and Doubles Main Draw on Day One of ITA Southern Regional

JONESBORO, Ark. – Trailing 23-20 in the fourth set, it looked like Troy was on its way to another match heading into the fifth set. However, Julia Brooks and Amiah Butler would not let that happen as the two combined for three straight kills to tie the set, and two errors from Arkansas State sealed the Trojan's fourth consecutive victory (25-20, 25-23, 26-28, 25-23) Friday night.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO