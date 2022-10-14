ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Olivia Elliot, Maria Guirguis and Andrea Widing Advance to Singles and Doubles Main Draw on Day One of ITA Southern Regional

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
troytrojans.com

Day Two Sees Three Trojans Advance at ITA Southern Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – Maria Guirguis, Hagar Amin and Kristina Kukaras advance to the round of 32 for singles on day two, Friday, of the ITA Southern Regional in the LSU Tennis Complex. "The girls did really good today," head coach Rawia said. "Overall, they killed it in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
troytrojans.com

Trojans to Play Second-Consecutive Tournament in Arkansas

TROY, Ala. – The Troy University women's golf team is set to play in its second consecutive tournament in the state of Arkansas on Monday and Tuesday when they travel to Hot Springs Village to play in the Little Rock Women's Golf Classic. The Little Rock Women's Golf Classic...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Troy Wraps up Regular Season at Blazer Classic

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – In the last meet of the regular season, the Troy women's cross-country team finished seventh, with the men finishing eighth in the UAB Blazer Classic Friday morning. Pacing the women was Tanner Guest, who finished the women's 6k in 22:32.10. This is the second time this...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Butler Notches Career High as Troy Takes Down Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. – Trailing 23-20 in the fourth set, it looked like Troy was on its way to another match heading into the fifth set. However, Julia Brooks and Amiah Butler would not let that happen as the two combined for three straight kills to tie the set, and two errors from Arkansas State sealed the Trojan's fourth consecutive victory (25-20, 25-23, 26-28, 25-23) Friday night.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
ALABAMA STATE
etxview.com

Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin

A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m. Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Two Bullock County inmates found dead within days of each other

Two inmates at the Bullock County Correctional Facility died within days of each other. According to Alabama Political Reporter Mark Alan Ford, 51, was serving a sentence there when he was found in his dorm room and then later pronounced dead. Three days later Jordan Daniel Johnson, 21, was found...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police locate missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
MONTGOMERY, AL

