Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Defiance Tinora rides to cruise-control win over Edgerton
Defiance Tinora scored early and often to roll over Edgerton 31-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Defiance Tinora opened with a 17-0 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: New Bremen's early advantage leaves Minster in its wake
New Bremen offered a model for success with a convincing 45-21 victory over Minster on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave New Bremen a 21-0 lead over Minster.
richlandsource.com
Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Tipp City Bethel refuses to yield in shutout of Casstown Miami East
A vice-like defensive effort helped Tipp City Bethel squeeze Casstown Miami East 14-0 in a shutout performance on October 14 in Ohio football action. Tipp City Bethel opened with a 7-0 advantage over Casstown Miami East through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Hicksville thwarts Sherwood Fairview's quest
Sherwood Fairview was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Hicksville prevailed 28-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hicksville darted in front of Sherwood Fairview 14-13 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Toledo Waite owns Toledo Woodward in huge victory
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Waite turned out the lights on Toledo Woodward 40-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-8 game on October 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep football roundup Oct. 14
BC — Derex Dean 3 run (Dominic Dean kick), 9:10. B — Kam Lewis 3 pass from Malachi Bayless (Ethan Huff kick), 6:49. B — Randy Banks 29 run (Huff kick), 11:12. BC — Stephen Sostakowski 32 pass from Derex Dean (Dom Dean kick), 9:33. B...
richlandsource.com
Riverside Stebbins carves slim margin over Sidney
Riverside Stebbins walked the high-wire before edging Sidney 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Sidney, as it began with a 20-6 edge over Riverside Stebbins through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Toledo Central Catholic drops a goose egg on Fremont Ross
An electrician would've been needed to get Fremont Ross on the scoreboard because Toledo Central Catholic wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Fremont Ross faced off on October 15, 2021 at Fremont Ross...
richlandsource.com
Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Springfield Northwestern
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Urbana bottled Springfield Northwestern 44-0 during this Ohio football game. Urbana struck in front of Springfield Northwestern 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro
Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns tough verdict over Tiffin Calvert
With little to no wiggle room, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon nosed past Tiffin Calvert 21-18 on October 14 in Ohio football. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Tiffin Calvert 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Milford Center Fairbanks on top of West Jefferson
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Milford Center Fairbanks passed in a 20-17 victory at West Jefferson's expense on October 14 in Ohio football action. The Panthers registered a 7-3 advantage at halftime over the Roughriders.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win
Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
De Graff Riverside paints near-perfect picture in win over Cincinnati College Prep
De Graff Riverside didn't tinker with Cincinnati College Prep, scoring a 56-32 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, De Graff Riverside and Cincinnati College Prep squared off with November 6, 2021 at De Graff Riverside High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Piqua's win over Vandalia Butler
Piqua's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Vandalia Butler 24-0 on October 14 in Ohio football. Piqua drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Vandalia Butler after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Galion roars to big win over Pleasant
Galion's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Pleasant 44-21 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Galion a 14-7 lead over Pleasant.
Comments / 0