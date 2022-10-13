Read full article on original website
Carson Wentz reacts to destroying Roquan Smith with heroic block in Commanders’ win over Bears
Carson Wentz was instrumental to the Washington Commanders win over the Chicago Bears, though it wasn’t due to his right arm. With the Commanders down 7-6 in the fourth quarter, Wentz threw an absolute beauty of a block that helped running back Brian Robinson Jr. inch closer to the goal line on a drive that ultimately resulted in a touchdown. But it wasn’t just any block. The Commanders quarterback absolutely walloped Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, one of the better defenders in the league.
How the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football
What to know about the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'feels pretty strongly' Dak Prescott will start vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys will be getting their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, back soon. It just likely won’t be this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Justin Fields missed a WIDE open David Montgomery on what would have been game-winning TD
Seven days after we saw one wide open player not get the ball in a crucial situation, it happened again. In the Washington Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields faced a fourth-and-goal from the opposing 4-yard line. A touchdown would win it, anything else and it was a loss.
Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says the Chicago Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’
Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend. Eberflus said he met with Fields on ...
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
How Bears Will Evaluate Justin Fields Behind Bad Offensive Line
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles have to see what everyone else sees when Justin Fields drops back behind the patchwork offensive line the Bears have constructed. Chaos. Fields was hit 12 times in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. But that number...
New York Giants Final Injury Report: Saquon, Leonard Williams, Adoree' Jackson Good to Go
The Giants final injury report is in and ther are several encouraigng developments.
