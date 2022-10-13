ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz reacts to destroying Roquan Smith with heroic block in Commanders’ win over Bears

Carson Wentz was instrumental to the Washington Commanders win over the Chicago Bears, though it wasn’t due to his right arm. With the Commanders down 7-6 in the fourth quarter, Wentz threw an absolute beauty of a block that helped running back Brian Robinson Jr. inch closer to the goal line on a drive that ultimately resulted in a touchdown. But it wasn’t just any block. The Commanders quarterback absolutely walloped Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, one of the better defenders in the league.
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says the Chicago Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’

Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend. Eberflus said he met with Fields on ...
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
