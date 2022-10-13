Carson Wentz was instrumental to the Washington Commanders win over the Chicago Bears, though it wasn’t due to his right arm. With the Commanders down 7-6 in the fourth quarter, Wentz threw an absolute beauty of a block that helped running back Brian Robinson Jr. inch closer to the goal line on a drive that ultimately resulted in a touchdown. But it wasn’t just any block. The Commanders quarterback absolutely walloped Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, one of the better defenders in the league.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO