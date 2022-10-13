Read full article on original website
Will Belarus Soon Join the Ukraine War?
Belarus has imposed a nationwide terrorism alert and deployed a joint task force with Russia as Lukashenko inches closer to being drawn into the Ukraine conflict. Belarus has imposed a nationwide terrorism alert and deployed a joint task force with Russia as Lukashenko inches closer to being drawn into the Ukraine conflict.
Is Biden Right About Nuclear Armageddon in Ukraine?
Americans are increasingly concerned the war in Ukraine could erupt into World War III with Russia. This month marks the sixtieth anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Historians agree that a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union was only averted by a diplomatic agreement negotiated between President John F. Kennedy and Soviet dictator Nikita Khrushchev. At a fundraiser held on October 6, President Joe Biden told Democratic donors that the risk of nuclear war and “Armageddon” is now higher than at any time in the past sixty years and that Putin may need a face-saving off-ramp from the conflict.
How Jozef Pilsudski Built Modern Poland
Joshua D. Zimmerman, Jozef Pilsudski: Founding Father of Modern Poland (Cambridge: Harvard University Press). 640 pp., $39.95. EASTERN EUROPE occupies an increasingly prominent place in American foreign policy. The United States is a treaty ally of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Through NATO, it has an Article 5 commitment to defend these countries if they are attacked. Having kept Ukraine at arm’s length on NATO accession since 2014, when Russia started its war against Ukraine, Washington has become the biggest supplier of military aid to Kyiv. U.S. intelligence helped Ukraine to survive the first few weeks of Russia’s February 2022 invasion, just as it has materially helped Ukraine to fight the war. The United States is more active in Eastern Europe than France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, Europe’s major military powers. If Russia loses, the United States will be the region’s dominant power. It will have the most allies, the most diplomatic say, the most on-the-ground clout.
Why Ukraine’s Struggle Matters for Africa’s Democrats
A personal visit to Ukraine reveals a common, hard-fought struggle for freedom aspired to by many living under African autocracies. The brutal reality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine hit me hard when I visited the country with Zitto Kabwe at the invitation of The Brenthurst Foundation, an African think tank.
Don’t Let Putin’s Enablers Escape the Sanctions Regime
The involvement of Armenia and Belarus in Russian attempts to evade sanctions demonstrates how Moscow is empowered by its broader sphere of influence. After Russian president Vladimir Putin formally annexed four Ukrainian regions last month, the United States responded with more punitive sanctions against Moscow. Yet in its quest to counter Putin’s aggression, the Biden administration must also ask: Who are the Kremlin’s enablers?
Why Russia’s Military Reforms Failed in Ukraine
Russia’s army is clearly not ready for warfare on a continental scale. After Russian forces’ rapid collapse and disorderly retreat from northeastern Ukraine, it is clear that the Russian military faces severe problems that go beyond bad logistics and incompetent commanders. Current structural weaknesses in the Russian military are the results of reforms initiated fourteen years ago. However, by the time of the invasion of Ukraine, some of the reforms had barely been implemented while others have led the Russian army to an assortment of dead ends.
How to Avoid Nuclear War Over Ukraine
Military force without diplomacy cannot deliver lasting results and can lead to an unparalleled catastrophe with consequences beyond comprehension. President Joe Biden is right to warn about the potential escalation of the Ukraine crisis into Armageddon. There has been no greater danger of nuclear catastrophe since the Cuban Missile Crisis sixty years ago in October 1962. While more dangerous in some respects because key decisions had to be made in a matter of days or even hours, the 1962 crisis was ultimately easier to resolve thanks to the relative simplicity of both sides’ demands. Its resolution required only that the Soviet Union halt the supply of nuclear missiles to Cuba and remove the ones already delivered to the island, while the United States guaranteed that it would not invade Cuba and agreed to remove its nuclear missiles from Turkey. In today’s crisis, by comparison, both sides aim no less than to shape the world order according to their interests and principles. In Washington, there is even a strong temptation to achieve political change in Moscow, with the hope not only of weakening Russian president Vladimir Putin’s hold on power but of ultimately removing him from office.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Missile Defense and More: How NATO Will Deter Russian Aggression
The Pentagon is taking specific steps to strengthen missile defense networking with NATO allies throughout Europe and increase multinational collaboration in support of Ukraine. The Pentagon is taking specific steps to strengthen missile defense networking with NATO allies throughout Europe and increase multinational collaboration in support of Ukraine. U.S. Deputy...
Is This the End of the U.S.-Saudi Partnership?
Genuine American interests in the Middle East require the United States to initiate a more realistic, pragmatic, and neutral policy toward the Iranian and Saudi archrivals. Just weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, in an attempt to hike oil prices, Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of the OPEC + energy cartel, agreed to their first big production cut in two years. This move was widely perceived as a salvo against the Biden administration.
Xi Jinping’s Extended Rule Casts Shadow Over China’s Film Market
As Xi Jinping prepares to accept a groundbreaking third term as China’s leader, his country faces gathering headwinds on various fronts: slumping economic growth, deteriorating geopolitical relations with the West and an uncertain exit strategy from the pandemic, among other challenges. China’s film sector is no exception. Looking to trends under his recent rule to date — which is set to be extended seemingly indefinitely at a high-profile Communist Party meeting in Beijing this week — insiders and industry observers believe Xi’s ever-tightening grip on power in Beijing bodes only ominously for the creative and commercial development of the country’s...
Fire: North Korea Launches Another Ballistic Missile
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been talking up the country’s nuclear capability, even threatening “actual war.”. North Korea’s latest missile launch occurred Friday morning and consisted of a single short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) fired toward the East Sea. The North Korean regime claims the launch was retaliation for South Korea’s “provocative action” in the region.
What are European countries doing to cut power consumption?
Paris is switching off the Eiffel Tower lights an hour early, Milan has turned off public fountains, and Hanover is offering gym users cold rather than hot showers in an effort to combat potential energy shortages this winter. At the same time, the public are being encouraged to do their...
What the World Cup Means for Qatar
Hosting the World Cup is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, a government initiative to transform Qatar into a global society and provide a higher standard of living. The twenty-nine-day FIFA World Cup tournament, which kicks off on November 20, is expected to attract more than 1.2 million visitors. The FIFA Tournament Time Demand Model forecasts that over 1.7 million people could visit Qatar during the tournament, with approximately 500,000 visitors in the country on the busiest days. Many millions more will get better acquainted with the country through coverage in print media and broadcasts, and from social media posts that will emerge from fans, teams, and journalists staying in Qatar. Estimates suggest that Qatar is spending a massive $200 billion in the lead-up to the World Cup.
