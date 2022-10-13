Read full article on original website
Will Belarus Soon Join the Ukraine War?
Belarus has imposed a nationwide terrorism alert and deployed a joint task force with Russia as Lukashenko inches closer to being drawn into the Ukraine conflict. Belarus has imposed a nationwide terrorism alert and deployed a joint task force with Russia as Lukashenko inches closer to being drawn into the Ukraine conflict.
Is Biden Right About Nuclear Armageddon in Ukraine?
Americans are increasingly concerned the war in Ukraine could erupt into World War III with Russia. This month marks the sixtieth anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Historians agree that a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union was only averted by a diplomatic agreement negotiated between President John F. Kennedy and Soviet dictator Nikita Khrushchev. At a fundraiser held on October 6, President Joe Biden told Democratic donors that the risk of nuclear war and “Armageddon” is now higher than at any time in the past sixty years and that Putin may need a face-saving off-ramp from the conflict.
How Jozef Pilsudski Built Modern Poland
Joshua D. Zimmerman, Jozef Pilsudski: Founding Father of Modern Poland (Cambridge: Harvard University Press). 640 pp., $39.95. EASTERN EUROPE occupies an increasingly prominent place in American foreign policy. The United States is a treaty ally of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Through NATO, it has an Article 5 commitment to defend these countries if they are attacked. Having kept Ukraine at arm’s length on NATO accession since 2014, when Russia started its war against Ukraine, Washington has become the biggest supplier of military aid to Kyiv. U.S. intelligence helped Ukraine to survive the first few weeks of Russia’s February 2022 invasion, just as it has materially helped Ukraine to fight the war. The United States is more active in Eastern Europe than France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, Europe’s major military powers. If Russia loses, the United States will be the region’s dominant power. It will have the most allies, the most diplomatic say, the most on-the-ground clout.
Why Ukraine’s Struggle Matters for Africa’s Democrats
A personal visit to Ukraine reveals a common, hard-fought struggle for freedom aspired to by many living under African autocracies. The brutal reality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine hit me hard when I visited the country with Zitto Kabwe at the invitation of The Brenthurst Foundation, an African think tank.
Russia Rocks Kyiv With Swarm of Iranian Kamikaze Drones
The barrage of strikes comes not only as retaliation for the Kerch bridge bombing but also to cripple Ukraine as winter approaches. Russian forces launched a new wave of attacks against critical Ukrainian infrastructure targets on Monday. Air raid sirens were activated across most of the country. “During the day,...
Don’t Let Putin’s Enablers Escape the Sanctions Regime
The involvement of Armenia and Belarus in Russian attempts to evade sanctions demonstrates how Moscow is empowered by its broader sphere of influence. After Russian president Vladimir Putin formally annexed four Ukrainian regions last month, the United States responded with more punitive sanctions against Moscow. Yet in its quest to counter Putin’s aggression, the Biden administration must also ask: Who are the Kremlin’s enablers?
South Korea Turns Away Russians Fleeing Draft by Boat
While Russian nationals are permitted to enter South Korea without visas, officials are allowed to deny them entry on other grounds. The majority of Russians heading to South Korea by boat in hopes of avoiding being conscripted for the war in Ukraine are being denied entry, NBC News reported on Sunday.
Are Coronavirus Lockdown Protests in China a Threat to Xi Jinping?
Banners on the Sitong Bridge overlooking Beijing’s Third Ring Road in the city’s Haidian district displayed messages criticizing Xi’s personal power and the government’s highly restrictive “zero-COVID” lockdown policies. Photos circulated widely on social media on Thursday morning depicting a pair of banners hung...
NATO Takes to the Skies in Massive Nuclear Drills
The collection of fighters and bombers will focus on deterrence in northwestern Europe, as NATO draws attention to the pre-planned nature of the exercise. NATO drills are set to begin this week and will feature a large assortment of airplanes from NATO member countries, including the U.S. Air Force's B-52 long-range strategic bombers.
Is This the End of the U.S.-Saudi Partnership?
Genuine American interests in the Middle East require the United States to initiate a more realistic, pragmatic, and neutral policy toward the Iranian and Saudi archrivals. Just weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, in an attempt to hike oil prices, Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of the OPEC + energy cartel, agreed to their first big production cut in two years. This move was widely perceived as a salvo against the Biden administration.
The US and EU must support climate loss and damage action
From unprecedented flooding in Yellowstone National Park to historic wildfires right outside of London, climate change once again directly altered many people’s lives in the United States and Europe this summer. Yet climate change still disproportionately affects vulnerable nations that have contributed least to the problem, a fact made...
The Iranian People Are Ready to Seize Democracy
Some have claimed that even if the regime is repudiated, the future will not look any better because the Iranian people cannot sustain a democracy. The recent riots in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, the twenty-two-year-old Kurdish woman murdered by the Islamic Republic’s chastity police, have unleashed a torrent of speculations about the regime’s future.
Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem
Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
Xi Pledges to Boost Chinese Military Strength at Party Conference
Xi Jinping claimed that his government would devote further effort to training its troops and attempting to accurately simulate combat conditions. Chinese president Xi Jinping vowed on Sunday that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China’s military, would be brought to “world-class standards” within five years, setting it on a more level playing field with the United States in time to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1927.
