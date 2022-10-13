ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lrtrojans.com

Late Goal Salvages Result for Trojans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the second straight match forward Bronte Peel netted a game-tying goal in the second half which would eventually lead to a Little Rock draw. This time the score came against Eastern Illinois in the 74th minute as the game would finish 1-1 at the Coleman Sports Complex on Sunday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Return to Diamante To Host 2022 Little Rock Golf Classic

Location Hot Springs Village, Ark. Teams (16) Little Rock, Ball State, Belmont, Georgia State, Houston Christian, Idaho State, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington, Wichita State. Scoring GolfStat.com. Info Sheet 2022 Little Rock Golf Classic. 2022-23 Little Rock Women's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Seek Third-Straight Little Rock Invitational Title

Location Little Rock, Ark. Teams (16) Little Rock, Abilene Christian, Boston College, Central Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Kansas City, Lamar, Mchigan, North Texas, Oral Roberts, Southern Miss, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington, UTEP, VCU. Scoring GolfStat.com. Info Sheet 2022 Little Rock Invitational. 2022-23 Little Rock Men's Golf Statistics (PDF) Opening Tee. Little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Gonzalez, Vasquez Crowned 2022 Homecoming Royalty

Paula Gonzalez Prado and Marquis Vasquez were named 2022 Arkansas Tech University Homecoming queen and king during a pre-game ceremony at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville on Saturday, Oct. 15. Gonzalez, a 21-year old senior from Maracaibo, Venezuela, and Vasquez, a 20-year old junior from Conway, were elected...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
atomic-ranch.com

Personal History in an MCM Arkansas Gem

A new generation adds its touch to this MCM Arkansas gem, while taking care to respect the past. The L-shaped, two-story, wood-nestled home boasting an array of enviable original features would be a must-see for any house hunter with a passion for mid century design. For current owners Elisa and Clayton Belknap, it was the Little Rock home’s story as much as its style that made it a must-buy for them. The home had been owned by just one other family: Elisa’s grandparents.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Red flag issued due to extreme fire danger across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service Little Rock said that specific weather conditions led them to issue a red flag warning. “Given the low relative humidity, the pretty strong winds, and the dry vegetation, it has all the ingredients necessary to allow for a grass fire to spread quickly,” said Cavanaugh.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy