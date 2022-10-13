Read full article on original website
lrtrojans.com
Late Goal Salvages Result for Trojans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the second straight match forward Bronte Peel netted a game-tying goal in the second half which would eventually lead to a Little Rock draw. This time the score came against Eastern Illinois in the 74th minute as the game would finish 1-1 at the Coleman Sports Complex on Sunday.
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Return to Diamante To Host 2022 Little Rock Golf Classic
Location Hot Springs Village, Ark. Teams (16) Little Rock, Ball State, Belmont, Georgia State, Houston Christian, Idaho State, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington, Wichita State. Scoring GolfStat.com. Info Sheet 2022 Little Rock Golf Classic. 2022-23 Little Rock Women's...
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Seek Third-Straight Little Rock Invitational Title
Location Little Rock, Ark. Teams (16) Little Rock, Abilene Christian, Boston College, Central Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Kansas City, Lamar, Mchigan, North Texas, Oral Roberts, Southern Miss, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington, UTEP, VCU. Scoring GolfStat.com. Info Sheet 2022 Little Rock Invitational. 2022-23 Little Rock Men's Golf Statistics (PDF) Opening Tee. Little...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
The 2022 Arkansas State Fair officially kicks off
The Arkansas State Fair is back up and running and opening daily at 11 a.m.
Arkansas State Fair has $2 Day on Oct. 17
A state fair promotion is running all day Monday is a discount on admission and parking.
Fair fans forever: Man proposes live on KARK 4 News from the Arkansas State Fair
The Arkansas State Fair is where so many memories are made, and maybe none as amazing as when a fairgoer asked to spend forever with his special someone live on TV.
arkansastechnews.com
Gonzalez, Vasquez Crowned 2022 Homecoming Royalty
Paula Gonzalez Prado and Marquis Vasquez were named 2022 Arkansas Tech University Homecoming queen and king during a pre-game ceremony at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville on Saturday, Oct. 15. Gonzalez, a 21-year old senior from Maracaibo, Venezuela, and Vasquez, a 20-year old junior from Conway, were elected...
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
FOX Food Spotlight: J’s Exotic Eatery
A North Little Rock food truck called J's Exotic Eatery stopped by Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
atomic-ranch.com
Personal History in an MCM Arkansas Gem
A new generation adds its touch to this MCM Arkansas gem, while taking care to respect the past. The L-shaped, two-story, wood-nestled home boasting an array of enviable original features would be a must-see for any house hunter with a passion for mid century design. For current owners Elisa and Clayton Belknap, it was the Little Rock home’s story as much as its style that made it a must-buy for them. The home had been owned by just one other family: Elisa’s grandparents.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.
North Little Rock educator named and recognized as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year
A North Little Rock Middle School teacher received praises and recognition on Friday as she was named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Red flag issued due to extreme fire danger across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service Little Rock said that specific weather conditions led them to issue a red flag warning. “Given the low relative humidity, the pretty strong winds, and the dry vegetation, it has all the ingredients necessary to allow for a grass fire to spread quickly,” said Cavanaugh.
