otakuusamagazine.com
Could Freddy Krueger Defeat These Anime Heroes?
It’s that time of year when we start unearthing all our favorite horror series. And we’re still waiting on that Nightmare on Elm Street reboot we were promised. We can’t wait to see what Freddy Krueger gets up to next. But for now, we’re going to have to make our own fun.
otakuusamagazine.com
Lonely Castle in the Mirror Reveals New Trailer, Cast Members
the anime film adaptation of the book by Mizuki Tsujimura, is inching closer to release. Now we’ve got a fresh trailer for the film and some new news on its cast. Not so lonely anymore, huh?. The newly announced cast members are: Akiko Yajima, Karen Miyama, Ayaka Yoshimura,...
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Reveals New Teaser, Cast Additions
Nier: Automata will be making its official anime adaptation next year, and the series is hyping up what to expect from its anime debut with a new teaser highlighting one of the key new cast additions coming from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the success and response to Nier: Automata, so it was no real surprise to find out that the franchise would be branching out with its new anime. This series will be bringing a whole new life to the video game's characters, and that's only the beginning of what to expect!
The Ringer
‘She-Hulk’ Season Finale Reactions
Ben is joined by the Mint Edition duo of Steve and Jomi to discuss the fourth-wall-breaking season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (02:00). The guys discuss what the episode could’ve been without Jen’s visit to the Marvel writer’s room (30:00). Later, they look at how the She-Hulk season finale holds up against all other Marvel Phase Four finales (57:00).
epicstream.com
The Winchesters Spoilers, News & Update: Showrunner Teases Monsters, Demons Not Featured In Supernatural
The showrunner of the Supernatural spinoff series The Winchesters provides insights about the prequel's new monsters. The format is identical to the original series, with John and Mary trying to unravel mysteries and enlisting the assistance of a crew of amateur demon hunters along the way. The gang meets Ada,...
‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Officially A Lesbian As She Gets New Female Love Interest
After years of online speculation that the character Velma Dinkley is a lesbian, the show has confirmed her identity in a new clip that went viral on Twitter on Oct. 4. Although the studio did not release the scene that confirms Velma is smitten with a character named Coco Diablo, fans of the series have reshared the clip all over social media. The scene shows Velma meeting the new character and when she meets Coco, Velma immediately fumbles her words and her glasses become fogged up while she blushes bright red.
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
thedigitalfix.com
New Star Trek movie teased by Patrick Stewart and TNG cast
Patrick Stewart has suggested that he, and the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, would be up for a new Star Trek movie. Star Trek: Picard season 3 is seeing the entire crew of the Enterprise-D reuniting for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. Star Trek:...
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Heather Langenkamp wants Nightmare on Elm Street to get the Halloween reboot treatment. Tenoch Huerta hopes Namor gets people talking in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, a glimpse at the She-Hulk finale, and behind the scenes on Madame Web. To me, my spoilers!. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In a...
digitalspy.com
New Planet of the Apes movie confirms release date
The next instalment of the Planet of the Apes franchise was announced back in 2019, and now Disney has given it an official release date. The movie, titled Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes, will be released in May 2024, as officially confirmed by Disney earlier this week. Directed...
‘Game of Thrones’ Executive Producer Frank Doelger to Be Showrunner on Surveillance Drama ‘Concordia’
Six-time Primetime Emmy award-winner Frank Doelger, whose credits include “Game of Thrones,” “The Swarm,” “John Adams” and “Rome,” and Intaglio Films, a joint venture between Beta Film and ZDF Studios, have started production on surveillance drama thriller “Concordia,” set in an experimental utopian community. ZDF, MBC, France Télévisions and Hulu Japan have signed up as partners for the six-part series, shot in English and directed by Barbara Eder (“The Swarm,” “Barbarians,” “Cop Stories”). Doelger helms as executive producer and showrunner, alongside the executive producers Ute Leonhardt, Rafferty Thwaites, Jan Wünschmann and Robert Franke. Shooting takes place at various locations in...
otakuusamagazine.com
P.A. WORKS Has Original “Buddy Anime Project” in the Works
The folks behind shows like SHIROBAKO and Ya Boy Kongming! are getting ready to return with a new original series. This time it’s being billed as a “buddy anime project,” the official Twitter for which has launched as @BuddyD_project, and the main cast members have been revealed.
ComicBook
Anime Poll Ranks Japanese Fans' Most-Anticipated Titles of 2022
The Fall 2022 schedule of new anime debuts has kicked off its run, and an interesting poll of anime fans in Japan has revealed where this new wave of hits fits among the most anticipated premieres of the year overall. This year has been quite the strong one for anime as many staffs and studios seemed to find their footing after all of the changes from the ongoing COVID pandemic, but the final months of the year have been particularly stacked with some massive hits. This includes major franchise reboots, highly anticipated adaptations, new seasons to current favorites, brand new anime debuts, and much more.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 14)
Spooky season (read: October) is well underway, so it’s no surprise to see this weekend’s streaming service additions picking up where last week’s new movies and TV shows left off. Arriving hot on the heels of Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, and The Midnight Club over the next...
epicstream.com
Reincarnated as a Sword Dub Release Date: When Will It Be Dubbed in English?
Reincarnated as a Sword is one of the fall season's newest isekai anime, and it's off to a great start thanks to its intriguing concept. While it has been released with English subtitles, when will Reincarnated as a Sword be dubbed in English and when will it be released?. The...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Exception’ on Netflix, Bringing Sci-Fi Horror to the Uncanny Valley
When it comes to anime and CG, the two often go together like oil and water. They make for some decidedly off-putting results that make for strained viewing. Exception is an interesting case, though. It includes character designs from one of the most hallowed artists in the gaming and anime world, Yoshitaka Amano, except it doesn’t use traditional animation to bring them to life. Instead, this sci-fi horror yarn relies on animation that brings Flash or the recently-animated Arcane to mind for strange, hyper-stylized humans on a spaceship looking for a suitable replacement for Earth. In this case, the strange aesthetic works in the show’s favor, and an intriguing first episode and all-star voice cast make it one to watch.
