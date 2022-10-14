Read full article on original website
Japanese Yen Plunges to 32-Year Low Against US Dollar — Another Intervention by Authorities Expected – Economics Bitcoin News
The Japanese yen’s exchange rate versus the U.S. dollar recently plunged to its lowest rate in 32 years — 147.66 JPY per dollar. The yen’s latest fall comes less than a month after its slip in September prompted authorities to enter foreign exchange markets for the first time since 1998.
Republicans criticize Inflation Reduction Act but offer no alternatives
A recent guest column argued that the Inflation Reduction Act shows the left's disconnect with the priorities of the American people. The writer maintains this act is merely a political ploy to push through environmental protection, with no impact on inflation What are the facts? The purpose of the Inflation Reduction Act is to...
November Is… XR Month? | ARPost
ARPost has covered awareness months before as the XR industry turns its many many lenses on important issues like emotional health. However, November may become “National XR Month,” thanks to an initiative by the Reality Caucus and the XR Association. National XR Month, You Say?. Late last month,...
Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission CVM Defines Rules to Classify Cryptocurrency Assets as Securities
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has clarified the criteria by which different cryptocurrency assets can be considered securities. Through the issuance of a guidance opinion document, the CVM defines different classifications for existing cryptocurrency assets, specifies which can be viewed as securities, and explains how it will intervene in these markets. Brazilian Securities […]
How to apply for the $12M fund of the Pico Developer Incentive Program
After I published my detailed article about the launch of the Pico 4 in Europe, many developers reached out to me to understand how to apply for the announced $12M fund for developers, dubbed Developer Incentive Program. I reached out to Pico to have further explanations, so now I can tell you!
Uniswap Labs Bags New $165 Million Funding, Valuation Jumps to $1.66 Billion
In a Series B funding round, Uniswap Labs raised a fresh capital of $165 million (roughly Rs. 1,360 crore). The round was led by investment firm Polychain Capital and saw participation from other venture firms like Andreessen Horowitz, SV Angel, Paradigm, and Variant among others. The freshly raised capital would be used to add a plethora of new products, that have been in Uniswap’s pipeline for a while now. Founded in 2018, the market cap of Uniswap Labs has touched the total valuation of $1.66 billion (roughly Rs. 13,675 crore).
Modern subtleties of development process management
Technology is moving towards modernized solutions and is constantly changing. Back in the day, there were web applications. But now, we are going towards DApps (Also known as Decentralized Apps). Due to their demand, a lot of companies are learning how to build a DApp. Before going about how to...
Bigger Together: How to Maximize Mainframe’s Value
The further we evolve as a digital society, the more proof we see of a basic truth: Mainframe systems play a central role in many of the most fundamental aspects of our lives and work. The platform underpins today’s society. The Mainframe is a modern marvel with state-of-the-art hardware...
Cardano Sheds 15% Of Value In Last 7 Days
Cryptocurrency investors have been keeping a close eye on Cardano lately. One Reddit user noted that the current rate of price change is the slowest since January of 2021. Coingecko reports that the value of Cardano has dropped by 15% over the past two weeks and 24% over the past month.
Modern Gate Drivers for SiC MOSFETs Short-Circuit Protection
Today’s advancements in SiC MOSFETs development enable even higher performance in their operation. But this performance improvement results in decreased short-circuit robustness. In the end this means that the short-circuit protection needs to be faster and more precise. In this presentation we will show that today’s gate drivers with DESAT are still a great solution for SiC MOSFETs short-circuit protection. We will highlight the requirements and performances of the DESAT protection circuit in modern gate drivers from Infineon.
Crypto Boutique Law Firm Roche Freedman Removed From Class Action Against Tether – Bitcoin News
After a Manhattan federal judge blasted Roche Freedman LLP founding partner Kyle Roche’s public statements, the judge has removed the crypto boutique law firm from the market manipulation lawsuit against Tether and Bitfinex. The recent hearing has shown that U.S. district judge, Katherine Polk Failla, believes the litigation process could be derailed. She further stressed that “the metaphorical baggage” Roche Freedman carries “is not in the best interests of the class.”
Anti-Money Laundering Service AMLBot Cleans House
AMLBot, a service that helps businesses avoid transacting with cryptocurrency wallets that have been sanctioned for cybercrime activity, said an investigation published by KrebsOnSecurity last year helped it shut down three dark web services that secretly resold its technology to help cybercrooks avoid detection by anti-money laundering systems. In August...
Flaw in Microsoft OME Could Lead to Leakage of Encrypted Data
WithSecure researcher Harry Sintonen has released an advisory on issues with Microsoft Office 365 Message Encryption (OME). OME is used to send encrypted emails. It uses the Electronic Codebook implementation, which can leak certain structural information about emails. Issues with ECB are not unknown. In its Announcement of Proposal to...
Experts disclose technical details of now-patched CVE-2022-37969 Windows Zero-DaySecurity Affairs
Researchers disclosed details of a now-patched flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-37969, in Windows Common Log File System (CLFS). The CVE-2022-37969 (CVSS score: 7.8) flaw is a Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability. The Common Log File System (CLFS) is a general-purpose logging subsystem that can be used by applications running in both kernel mode and user mode for building high-performance transaction logs, and is implemented in the driver CLFS.sys. Microsoft fixed it with the release of September 2022 Patch Tuesday security updates, the company also states it has been actively exploited in the wild.
Threat actors hacked hundreds of servers by exploiting Zimbra CVE-2022-41352 bugSecurity Affairs
Threat actors have compromised hundreds of servers exploiting critical flaw CVE-2022-41352 in Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS). Last week, researchers from Rapid7 warned of the exploitation of unpatched zero-day remote code execution vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-41352, in the Zimbra Collaboration Suite. Rapid7 has published technical details, including a proof-of-concept (PoC) code...
Will Bitcoin Become More Volatile As US Inflation Hits 8.2%
The impact of macroeconomic factors on crypto and Bitcoin is increasing as inflation gets stronger. Both the crypto and the traditional market are facing a raging storm. Many international bodies fear that a possible global recession will soon break out. Another round of volatility has commenced in the crypto market....
