Today’s advancements in SiC MOSFETs development enable even higher performance in their operation. But this performance improvement results in decreased short-circuit robustness. In the end this means that the short-circuit protection needs to be faster and more precise. In this presentation we will show that today’s gate drivers with DESAT are still a great solution for SiC MOSFETs short-circuit protection. We will highlight the requirements and performances of the DESAT protection circuit in modern gate drivers from Infineon.

