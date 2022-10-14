Read full article on original website
Tackling social issues through engineering and theater | MIT News
Susan Su thought she was discovering a new café. She was in Beijing for the second half of her gap year, working with a biomedical engineering group at Tsinghua University. But the lab was relatively new, and she was filling her time by exploring the city. She soon realized...
Top 10 Actions to Repel and Recover from Active Directory Attacks
Active Directory is foundational to on-premises and hybrid identities that are everywhere in enterprise environments and the cloud today. It is also key to a zero-trust security architecture. As a result, it’s a primary target of a cyberattack: Security company Mandiant says that Active Directory is involved in 90% of attacks that it is called in to investigate.
Modern Gate Drivers for SiC MOSFETs Short-Circuit Protection
Today’s advancements in SiC MOSFETs development enable even higher performance in their operation. But this performance improvement results in decreased short-circuit robustness. In the end this means that the short-circuit protection needs to be faster and more precise. In this presentation we will show that today’s gate drivers with DESAT are still a great solution for SiC MOSFETs short-circuit protection. We will highlight the requirements and performances of the DESAT protection circuit in modern gate drivers from Infineon.
A tool to automatically create stories and comics
Three researchers at University of Waterloo in Canada have recently developed a unique comic authoring tool that can automatically create stories and comics based on code. This system, called CodeToon, could open interesting possibilities for code-driven storytelling, the process of using computational code to create new stories. Sangho Suh, one...
CircleCI’s self-hosted container runner enhances automation practices for software developers
CircleCI has launched new features and integrations to enhance security and automation practices for today’s software developers. The new self-hosted container runner is designed to provide more flexibility and security to help developers ease the burden of infrastructure management with greater traceability. Today, developers are dealing with a new...
The dirty secret of high performance computing
In the decades since Seymour Cray developed what is widely considered the world’s first supercomputer, the CDC 6600 (opens in new tab), an arms race has been waged in the high performance computing (HPC) community. The objective: to enhance performance, by any means, at any cost. Propelled by advances...
A new system that could improve robot navigation in uneven terrains
As mobile robots become more advanced, they also become easier to deploy in a wide range of real-world settings. One of the factors that will enable their large-scale implementation is their ability to autonomously move around within different types of environments. So far, many mobile robots have achieved promising results...
Exposure to ‘Blue Spaces’ Linked to Better Mental Health
Oct. 14, 2022 — Spending time in “blue spaces” — such as beaches, rivers, and lakes — as a child can have significant and lasting benefits for wellbeing throughout life, according to a new study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology. When exposed to...
