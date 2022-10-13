Read full article on original website
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishingCJ CoombsRockaway Beach, MO
ozarksfn.com
Feed-N-Trade
Location: Fair Grove, Mo. History: Dan Muse opened Feed-N-Trade in Fair Grove, Mo., in 1993, but decided earlier this year that it was time to retire. In April, Adam and Keitha Hokanson assumed ownership of the feed and farm supply store. “This was Adam’s first job when he was 16,”...
ozarksfn.com
Finally Farmers
NIANGUA, MO. – Chris and Sheena Crandall are raising their family on a Webster County farm near Niangua, Mo. Evelyn (9), Derrick (6) and Zachary (4) are learning about animals and chores. They do a lot with the chickens. “Derrick really enjoys doing a lot of the feeding. He...
KYTV
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
LOOK: Missouri Hunter Stumbles Upon ‘Monster Mushroom’
Not something you see every day, a Missouri hunter stumbled upon a “monster mushroom” while out and about in a wooded area earlier this month. The Missouri Department of Conservation took to its Facebook account to share images of the ginormous fungus. “Check out this massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom Jackson Sifford found while recently hiking in Stone County!” The post reads. “Chicken of the Woods is a layered, fan-shaped fleshy fungus. It grows in overlapping clusters on dead or dying trees, stumps, buried roots, or living trees. Find them through November!”
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
KYTV
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
the-standard.org
Demolition in historic neighborhood sparks debate among residents
A demolition project on the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street has raised concerns from neighborhood residents. The project is on a home that was built in the 1920s. Crews from an organization called Be Kind & Merciful began tearing down the home earlier this month. However, it may...
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
sgfcitizen.org
Ed Scott: ‘He was very affectionate, very much a family man’
A name prominently visible throughout Springfield from the early 1980s into the 2000s belonged to a man remembered today as a hard-working, fun-loving family guy who had an amazing memory of his own. “Ed had an excellent memory, a really sharp memory,” says longtime friend Eddy Martin. “I mean, he...
KTLO
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night. Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students. The post said quote, “Im bouta...
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
KTLO
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
KFVS12
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
