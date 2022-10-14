Indiana vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Indiana (3-4), Rutgers (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO