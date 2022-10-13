Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Newberry Arrested On White County Warrant
A White County warrant for Failure to Appear was served on a Carmi man resulting in his arrest. On October 16th, Deputy Michael Brown and Officer Drew Grider with the White County Sheriff’s Department spotted 48 year old John Newberry of Fackney Street and knew that he was wanted on a warrant. The officers made contact with Newberry and advised him of the warrant. Newberry was then taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He paid $395 bond and was released.
witzamfm.com
Tip Leads to Knox County Drug Arrest
Bruceville- A citizen’s tip led to a drug arrest. Indiana State Police officials say the tip led them to the home of Andrew Woods and Brandi Pettele in Bruceville. A search warrant was initiated on Sunday at their residence on State Road 67. Officers located marijuana and approximately 6...
104.1 WIKY
More Units Called To Fight Warehouse Fire
Evansville fire units are fighting a defensive battle with a warehouse fire at 119 Morton Avenue. There are currently 14 fire trucks on scene with more units coming from Henderson. The Volunteers of America building is now on fire and has been evacuated. Sources say the warehouse was condemned last...
wrul.com
Fraud And Theft Reported To The White County Sheriff’s Department
A Crossville man has reported that he has been a victim of identify fraud. 33 year old Kendall Cessna spoke with Sgt Craig Poole of the White County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday October 12th about the incident. Cessna told Poole that his employer, Lamont Trucking of Crossville had received a notice of claim benefit on employment security and that he had just been notified of the information. Cessna told Poole that he had never filed for such a claim and he believes someone was using his personal information fraudulently. Copies were made of the papers and a report was placed on file with the WCSD.
Closures announced for State Road 62 in Posey County
POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced temporary road closures beginning on or around October 24 on State Road 62 in Posey County. According to a release, CenterPoint Energy/High Country Construction will be performing spot improvements along State Road 62 near Green Valley Drive. Lanes will be closed temporarily in both […]
wrul.com
Local Fire Departments and Ag Community Come Together to Work Field Fire Thursday
A field fire that got out of hand caused for quite a scene in rural White County Thursday afternoon. Carmi Fire Chief Larry Hite tells WROY/WRUL News a farmer in the area west of 472 County Road 1375 East was burning a fence row and it simply got away from him.
Fairfield man faces ‘Felony X’ charges after massive meth bust
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man. Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County. Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to […]
Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Impaired teen hits patrol car, police find Smirnoff in her Jeep
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired driver was arrested Friday after crashing her Jeep into a trooper’s patrol car and causing a three-car crash, according to a release from Indiana State Police. The release said around 6:35 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the driver of...
14news.com
EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 was shut down for a period of time on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department told 14 News this move was out of precaution as officers assisted Gibson County authorities in apprehending a suspect. Officers say the call came into them at around...
wrul.com
Investigation Leads To Large Drug Bust In Wayne County
Wayne County Sheriff Chris Otey announced on Thursday a large scale methamphetamine seizure and arrest of 59 year old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield. On October 10, 2022 Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a search warrant after an investigation led to evidence of a major methamphetamine distribution operation in Wayne County. At approximately 11:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies executed the search warrant at a rural Fairfield residence with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department and Wayne City Police Department. When Deputies arrived on scene they immediately detained Owen and secured the property. A search was conducted resulting in Sheriff’s Deputies seizing approximately 2.4 pounds (1088 grams) of suspected methamphetamine and over $12,000 in United States Currency. The suspected methamphetamine has an approximate street value of over $50,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with two drug offenses involving Nitrous Oxide
A 50-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County with two charges related to nitrous oxide. In the first charge, Sandra Bettger of Yards Road in Salem is accused of unlawful manufacture or delivery of nitrous oxide. The charge claims she intentionally possessed with intent to deliver to another person the drug with the intent to inhale for the purpose of causing intoxication. The charge is a Class III felony.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kell grade school student struck in front of school by Superintendent
A ten-year-old Kell Grade School student was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by the school’s superintendent. Superintendent SarahBeth Williams told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies she didn’t see the child. When she knew she hit something,...
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
Debris causes at least four accidents in Henderson
Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.
wfcnnews.com
"Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” to officially premiere in 2023
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A new reality TV show that recently wrapped up filming this year in Benton is now officially set to premiere next year. "Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” will officially premiere on the television network Bravo! in 2023, although an official date has not yet been announced.
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
