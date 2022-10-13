Manufacture Homes amendment and inoperable vehicle situation discussed during Warren City Council Meeting

Read full article on original website
‘We’re going to have some issues’: Operation Lone Star soldiers owe federal taxes after internal error
Thousands of troops are on the hook for a mistake they didn’t make, and it could cost them hundreds—if not thousands of dollars in taxes they'll owe.
swark.today
State Senator Larry Teague explains the four proposed state constitutional amendments up for vote
LITTLE ROCK – When Arkansas voters go to the polls on November 8 they will determine the fate of four proposed amendments to the state Constitution. Three of the measures were referred to the ballot by the legislature. Issue One would grant the legislature the power to call itself into session. Issue Two would require a 60 percent majority for approval of future amendments and initiatives. Issue Three would prohibit state and local governments from burdening a person’s practice of religion, unless there is a compelling reason.
talkbusiness.net
Governor candidate Chris Jones meets with agency directors, says he’ll be ready on Day 1
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he has spent weeks over the campaign meeting with the secretaries of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s cabinet in an effort to better understand the budgets and issues impacting those agencies. “I’ve met with all the secretaries of each of the 15 agencies, and the...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy was announced Sunday. A media release from the First Judicial District Drug Task Force gave its deepest condolences to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Major Gene Wingo.
Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
State aid program to help Texans with utility bills, future mortgage payments
AUSTIN, Texas — Eligible Texans in need of help paying their utility bills or future mortgage payments now have access to additional aid. Households eligible for the Texas Homeowner Assistance Program (TXHAF) can now apply for help paying past due and future utility payments. Through the program, income-qualifying households will also have more time to stabilize their finances with future mortgage payments.
Click2Houston.com
Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say
HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized
(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
onespiritblog.com
Coworkers Help Dassault Falcon Jet Employees Stay Healthy Through Wellness Fair
Members of the Arkansas Health Network (AHN) team participated in Dassault Falcon Jet’s employee wellness fair on October 5. The team provided a number of services and resources for the nearly 1,000 DFJ employees. They did blood pressure checks and BMI/body fat compositions. Employees were given CHI St. Vincent...
salineriverchronicle.com
Pastime: A pastime of mischief: Rolling houses with toilet paper
Ah, those days of misspent of my youth: And how some of these acts today do number me in age of me and my classmates. This Pastime, now that Halloween approaches, will deal with some of the cases of innocent mischief that we all engaged in back when the fall equinox holiday approached each year.
Coffee City PD make 4 arrests in ‘routine traffic stops’ on Tuesday
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — Coffee City police made four arrests, all from ‘routine traffic stops’ on Tuesday, the department announced. The first happened around 4:30 p.m. when Sgt. C. Welch stopped a vehicle on SH 155 for a motor vehicle violation. Chief Portillo and Officer M. Bruchmiller also assisted. A probable cause search revealed […]
Campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas could be boosted by Biden's pardons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Arkansas clinic benefits from USDA rural health program gets new equipment
A government program to improve rural health care has benefited a clinic in Arkansas.
Good News Network
Texas Trucker is Named ‘Highway Angel’ for Stopping to Rescue a Police Officer Pinned in Vehicle
Truck driver Gary Wilburn was named a Highway Angel for offering aid to an injured Arkansas state trooper who was pinned inside his vehicle after a serious crash. The Truckload Carriers Association bestowed the honor and shared the ‘incredible story.’. On the afternoon of October 4, near Forrest City,...
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge allocates opioid settlement money to fund drug courts
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is set to hold a briefing to discuss matters regarding the state’s drug courts.
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
The dangers of breaking the 'Move Over or Slow Down' law
HOUSTON — If you’ve ever been stranded on the side of the road, you know how scary it is to have cars and trucks whizzing by you at highway speeds. Those who have been hit say it’s one thing to imagine it, it’s another to see the aftermath.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
How OPEC oil cuts could impact Texas
If you've filled up your gas tank at the pump lately, you've likely noticed gas prices are ticking up, albeit slowly.
