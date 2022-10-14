Read full article on original website
“It Was Trash” – EC3 Blasts Vince McMahon Over Booking Of Main Roster Run
When former TNA standout EC3 re-signed with WWE in 2018, many fans were certain that this run would be far superior to his previous run as game show era NXT’s Derrick Bateman. The star seemed everything that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could want after reinventing himself following his previous release in 2013. He boasts an impressive physique, and he’s incredibly skilled when it comes to controlling a microphone.
WWE “Determined” For NXT To Beat AEW In First Head-To-Head In 18 Months
On October 18th NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite for the first time since the end of the so-called ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ on April 7th 2021. The two shows had been competing directly in the television schedule since October 2019 when AEW launched Dynamite. However, the competition came to an end when NXT moved to Tuesday nights on April 13th 2021.
AEW Rampage Ratings – October 14th, 2022
The October 14th episode of AEW Rampage featured a number of debuting and returning stars. Not only did Stu Grayson, who was released from AEW in May, rejoin the Dark Order during a backstage segment, Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom debuted following the main event. Meanwhile, Dalton Castle confronted ROH Champion Chris Jericho to set up a title match for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Christopher Nowinski Comments On Adam Page Injury, Praises AEW Medical Staff
The AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page came to a shocking conclusion as the referee called an early end to the contest. The main event was a stunningly hard-hitting affair with the two combatants brawling long before the opening bell rang. Adam Page came to the ring first, but cut off Moxley in the crowd before he even made it to the ring. As chaos descended, Moxley suffered a cut and was bleeding heavily by the time the opening bell sounded.
Dwayne Johnson Comments On Potential WWE Sale
While Dwayne Johnson might be one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood and one of the most famous names on the planet, it was in WWE where the seeds for his superstardom were sown. This meant that when Vince McMahon retired from his role as Chairman of the Board...
Triple H And Billy Gunn “Weren’t Happy” AEW Star Missed DX Reunion
The October 10th edition of Monday Night Raw Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac) Road Dogg and Shawn Michaels celebrated the 25th anniversary of legendary faction DX. However, the reunion featured one notable absentee in the form of Billy Gunn. The star was an integral part of DX for a number of years as one half of the New Age Outlaws and enjoyed the most successful run of his career in the black and green.
Details On Who Will Be Leading Tonight’s WWE Raw With Triple H Out
In the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, Triple H was named both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His title was recently upgraded to Chief Content Officer, and he is now the final word when it comes to the running of both Raw and SmackDown. As such, his presence at television tapings every week is of great importance.
Is the WWE Ready for Both Paul Brothers?
Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul have become two of the most famous personalities, not only in the United States, but the world as a whole. Rising to fame on the now-defunct Vine and later YouTube, the Paul brothers have amassed an avid fan base of millions who follow their every move and buy into whatever they’re selling through their many platforms. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the WWE wanted to get onboard, but what might be surprising is Logan Paul’s run at the top.
“Mental Disabilities Don’t Define Us” – MJF Breaks Character With Heartwarming Message
Returning to All Elite Wrestling at All Out, MJF is seemingly on the verge of the pinnacle of his career. He holds an AEW World Championship opportunity for whenever and wherever he pleases, with reports suggesting he may be challenging current and three-time champion Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19th.
What Is Roman Reigns’ Latest WWE Schedule?
Having reigned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for close to 800 days, Roman Reigns is now at the peak of his legendary WWE career. ‘The Tribal Chief’ is now unquestionably one of the top performers in WWE history but as his popularity grows, his WWE schedule decreases.
CM Punk Acknowledged Alongside Seth Rollins & Other WWE Stars On AEW Dynamite
CM Punk, amongst several others, has remained absent from AEW programming since the infamous backstage scuffle following All Out on September 4th. Though the two-time AEW World Champion is still officially contracted to the company, legal ramifications caused by the incident have led to Punk going amiss from public mentions.
Mike Chioda Admits “Shock” At Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure
The departure of Cody Rhodes from All Elite Wrestling in February 2022 left many bewildered, questioning the next move of ‘The American Nightmare’. Having helped build the Tony Khan-helmed promotion in its first three years of existence, it was thought impossible for Rhodes to leave the company behind.
Juice Robinson Details How Jon Moxley Match Came About
Former NJPW star Juice Robinson made his All Elite Wrestling debut vs. Jon Moxley on the September 28th broadcast of AEW Dynamite, wrestling three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Championship Eliminator match. Though he came up short vs. Mox, ‘Rock Hard’ Robinson impressed many, AEW officials included.
More Details On Chris Jericho’s New AEW Deal Revealed
On October 18th it was announced that Chris Jericho had signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. The official press release stated that Jericho had put pen to paper on a new deal which would see him stay with the company until December 2025 while taking on an expanded role as a producer and creative advisor.
Dave Meltzer Criticizes Tony Khan’s “Ridiculous” Fan Treatment Over All Out Brawl
Moments after CM Punk won the AEW Championship in the main event of AEW All out, he sat next to AEW President Tony Khan and launched into a verbal tirade at the post-show media scrum, blasting former friend Colt Cabana, the AEW EVP’s, and specifically calling out Hangman Adam Page. His comments incited anger backstage, and when the AEW EVP’s confronted him, a brawl ensued that saw Ace Steel throw a chair at Nick Jackson and also take a bite out of Kenny Omega.
Dave Meltzer Claims WWE Superstars Were “Held Hostage” Following Crown Jewel 2019
While WWE Crown Jewel 2019 hosted matches featuring Brock Lesnar, Tyson Fury and Bray Wyatt, and appearances from Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, the show is perhaps best remembered for what took place when the in-ring action was over. More than 200 WWE personnel were left stranded on an aeroplane...
Dakota Kai Admits She Hit A Wall In NXT Before WWE Departure
New Zealand star Dakota Kai made her NXT debut on October 14 under the ring name Evie. She’d later compete in the Mae Young Classic and quickly established herself as a top prospect in the WWE developmental brand. After spending years on NXT, it seemed like the former Captain...
WWE Hall Of Famer Turned Down Announcing Role Because Of Vince McMahon
During his time running WWE Vince McMahon earned a reputation for wanting things done a very specific way, and nowhere was that clearer than at the commentary desk. For decades current and former WWE announcers have spoken of being screamed at by the now former Chairman who demanded that they used certain verbiage, promoted certain stars and performed their role exactly as he asked.
What’s Going Down #95 – Bray Wyatt, Lesnar Vs Lashley & More
Kenny and Fin are back to cover AEW’s debut in Toronto, Bray’s big return on SmackDown and Brock and Bobby battering each other on RAW. Enjoy!
Jon Moxley To Defend AEW World Championship At Full Gear
The special Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite came to a shocking and unfortunate after Adam Page suffered an injury in the main event against Jon Moxley. The injury came with almost ten minutes of the show remaining and in the midst of a stunningly hard-fought AEW World Championship match. Moxley had been bleeding heavily from before the opening bell even sounded and that set the tone for the entire contest.
