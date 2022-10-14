ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Cafe Recognized As Oldest Operating Cafe In L.A. County

The historic Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita was awarded a plaque on Sunday recognizing it as the oldest operating cafe in Los Angeles County. The Saugus Cafe was opened in 1886, and during its long history has hosted many esteemed guests, including Presidents Benjamin Harrison in 1891 and Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. It has also served Hollywood royalty such as Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey, Hoot Gibson, Tom Mix, and William S. Hart.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect

Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Over $1,500 Worth Of Shoes Stolen In Stevenson Ranch Grand Theft

Deputies are investigating a grand theft after over $1,500 worth of shoes were stolen from a Stevenson Ranch store Monday. Around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Famous Footwear on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a grand theft, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Teresa Todd | Flag of Distinction or Division?

We remember the day. It was Nov. 14, 2019, and the start of the school and work day. I was in the notorious left turn lane on Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road headed to a business meeting in the industrial center. Sirens screeched by. I waited maybe three or more light cycles as dozens of sheriff patrol vehicles zoomed by. Something dreadful was happening, that much was known. It was unimaginable that a school shooting was in progress in our hometown.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots

It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
VENTURA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 49-year-old man who was found dead in the Palmdale area has been identified, authorities said Tuesday. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. Monday near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Luis Hinojosa was found dead near the California...
PALMDALE, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell

Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
FULLERTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person found dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Gorman Brush Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters

A Gorman brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Henry Fire, was first reported around 10:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway about three miles south of Gorman School Road, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court

A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man In Custody After Allegedly Stealing Girlfriend’s Purse, Hitting Her In Head

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole his girlfriend’s purse and hit her in the back of the head. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard in Valencia regarding a domestic violence incident, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

