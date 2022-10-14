Read full article on original website
Should You Bet on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock?
Domino’s stock spiked on better-than-expected domestic same-store sales in Q3. However, pressure on margins and earnings could limit the upside. Shares of the largest pizza company, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), spiked following its Q3 financials. Investors cheered the company’s better-than-expected domestic same-store sales. While the company is showing signs of improvement, near-term margin headwinds and pressure on earnings could restrict the upside in DPZ stock.
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Procter & Gamble's shares before the 20th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
Amazon's much-watched October Prime Day failed to meet high expectations, hinting that the upcoming holiday season may not be outstanding for the big retailers. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) made huge efforts to woo customers through the Prime Day sale. However, it looks like all the efforts went in vain as it was like any other day at Amazon's 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale held on October 11-12, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Adbri shares nose dived after the market learnt the Australian cement company has parted ways with its CEO, amid a raft of financial and operating challenges. Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) shares fell as much as 20% by midday, after the Australian cement and lime producer announced an abrupt exit of its CEO Nick Miller.
