Gloucester, MA

Mayor Greg Verga Announces the Covid Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Appropriation Plan and Upcoming Infrastructure Projects

By Joey Ciaramitaro
goodmorninggloucester.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel

THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years

SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft

QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing

NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
NAHANT, MA
MassLive.com

At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
NECN

200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
GROTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket

Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
SOMERVILLE, MA

