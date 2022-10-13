Mayor Greg Verga Announces the Covid Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Appropriation Plan and Upcoming Infrastructure Projects

Read full article on original website
Related
universalhub.com
DCR continues campaign to make access to Stony Brook Reservation as difficult as possible
Update: State rep says the lot will be re-opened today. DCR, which has been hauling boulders into Stony Brook Reservation for years to close off parking space, this weekend shut off access to a small parking lot on Enneking Parkway that provided access to the main paved path that circles around the reservation forest and Turtle Pond.
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel
THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
Wilmington Apple
Owner Of Wilmington Construction Company Charged In $3 Million Payroll Scheme
BOSTON, MA — A Beverly Farms man was charged Thursday in a 13-count indictment in connection with a payroll scheme involving underreporting of overtime hours for his union employees and failing to collect and pay payroll taxes. Frank Loconte, 61, was indicted on four counts of mail fraud, one...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years
SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
WCVB
Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft
QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing
NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
wrtv.com
This hospital has a farm on its roof, and the produce is going right to patients
BOSTON — Annabel Rabiyah's morning walk to harvest crops looks much different than most farmers. She has to make her way up a freight elevator and past a series of power generators to harvest crops. On the roof of Boston Medical Center, Rabiyah is surrounded by rows and rows...
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
Harvard Crimson
Anthony Ferranti ’46, Longtime Harvard Square Business Owner, Remembered as a Caring Mentor
Anthony C. Ferranti co-founded Ferranti-Dege camera shop in Harvard Square in 1995. By Courtesy of Daniel Ferranti. Former employees of the Ferranti-Dege camera shop, co-founded by Anthony C. Ferranti ’46 in 1955, would affectionately refer to themselves as alumni of “Ferranti-Dege University.”. For many, the experience of working...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
tewksburycarnation.org
Business Watch: Pushcart Will Soon Expand, Adding 42 Seats, Smoothie Bar and Larger Kitchen
Pushcart Cafe owner Tracy Holden and her team turn out everything from her famous macaroni & cheese to a variety of soups, sandwiches and full dinners from a tiny kitchen — Holden says she cooks two turkeys every day to meet demand. As customers know, the front of the...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket
Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
Comments / 0