#TrendCheck: Screen & Broadway Icon Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Here's your #TrendCheck for Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Social media grieves Broadway and movie star Angela Lansbury.
Broadway will dim its lights in tribute to 'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury
New York City's Broadway theaters plan to dim the lights on Saturday evening in tribute to the late actress Angela Lansbury, who died this week. She was 96.
1776 Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview
"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off. The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge. "Giving 100 percent of myself to...
Broadway Actor Thought Fan Was Recording Play. She Was Way Wrong.
The "Hadestown" audience member gave her tearful side of things and received an apology from the theater.
Danielle Brooks Tests Positive for COVID, Will Sit Out of Broadway's The Piano Lesson for a Week
"Even though masks are not required in theaters I would encourage you to still take precautions," Brooks, 33, wrote on Instagram, announcing that her understudy Shirine Babb will fill in for her Danielle Brooks is stepping away from the piano for a week. The actress, 33, announced on Saturday that she'll be taking a break from her role as Berniece in Broadway's The Piano Lesson after testing positive for COVID-19, or as she called it, having a run-in with the "COVID monster." She started in the production,...
Russell Crowe Denies Claim He Had An Awful Table Read With Julia Roberts For ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ Calling It “Pure Imagination”
“Pure imagination,” wrote Russell Crowe this morning in response to a book excerpt published months ago which had likely just come to the Oscar-winner’s attention. In the excerpt from Scott Meslow’s From Hollywood With Love, which was posted online by Vulture in February, My Best Friend’s Wedding director P.J. Hogan says he originally tried to cast Crowe as the film’s titular best friend opposite soon-to-be-Oscar winner Julia Roberts. But first, said the director, Crowe had to be ok’d by Roberts, who had casting approval. So he allegedly set up a table read.
Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ to Play Painkiller-Addicted Singer Tammy Wynette
Jessica Chastain flexed her singing chops and tightened her belt — literally — to play late country singer Tammy Wynette. The Academy Award winner stars opposite Michael Shannon in the Paramount limited series “George & Tammy” based on the tumultuous love story between music duo Wynette and George Jones. Abe Sylvia created the series. Lead star Chastain worked with vocal coach Ron Browning for months to sing like Wynette, calling a live performance in front of hundreds of extras “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Sent a ‘Roar of Laughter’ Across the Set When He Pretended to Get Shot While Filming a New Opening Theme
James Arness once had the entire 'Gunsmoke' set laughing after he intentionally went off-script for a heavily-rehearsed opening scene shoot.
Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, whose career crossed theater, film, and television across more than seven decades, has died at the age of 96. Her death was announced by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed by NBC News. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Kathleen Turner Recalls Losing 1990 Tony Award to Maggie Smith — and How Dustin Hoffman Stepped In
Kathleen Turner may have lost at the 1990 Tony Awards, but she did gain a new friend that night — her competition, Maggie Smith. Stars on Broadway "I can tell you a funny story. The first time I was nominated for best actress in a Tony was Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. And that […]
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Common Set to Make Broadway Stage Debut in Between Riverside and Crazy
Common is gearing up to become part of the select group of rappers who've graced the stages of Broadway. With preview performances beginning in New York City on Nov. 30 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater and an official opening night set for Dec. 19, Common joins the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play, Between Riverside and Crazy. The Chicago rapper will take on the supporting role of Junior, the son of the play's lead character, Walter "Pops" Washington, a widowed ex-cop struggling to make ends meet played by award-winning Fences actor Stephen McKinley Henderson. Common graciously announced his upcoming role in Between Riverside and Crazy on social media back in September with a post that is a clear indicator of the passionate performance the "Come Close" artist intends to deliver in his role as Junior.
Jonathan Groff on Why Lea Michele ‘Is New York’ to Him and How the ‘Funny Girl’ Is ‘Bringing Big Business Back to Broadway’
Lea Michele and I met 17 years ago, at the audition that led us to playing opposite each other in “Spring Awakening.” I was from the farmlands of Lancaster, Penn., and Lea was this tough kid from the Bronx. She already had three Broadway credits to her name, while I was inexperienced, closeted and scared of her. At 18, she was sharp, funny, frank and saw everything. Lea told me that before she found success on the stage, she and her family were scraping by. Her mom was a nurse, and her dad worked at the family deli in the...
Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Wicked' Movie Musical with Cynthia Erivo
Jon M. Chu is directing the two-part Wicked movie musical adaptation Ariana Grande is giving fans a sneak peek at the wonderful world of Wicked. In an Instagram post, the singer, 29, who is slated to play Glinda in the upcoming Universal film adaptation, shared a series of photos from rehearsals featuring the star-studded cast. Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba, choreographer Will Loftis, music director Stephen Oremus and dancers Christopher Scott, Leah Hill and Comfort Fedoke were all tagged in the series of photos and videos shared...
Collider
‘Glass Onion’: Angela Lansbury & Stephen Sondheim to Make Posthumous Appearances in Sequel
The much-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, will have two unexpected stars in its already star-studded cast: Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim will both make appearances in the film. It will be the final on-screen role for both now-departed legends. Playbill reports that Lansbury, who passed away earlier this week...
‘Heartland’ Star Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘Slasher’ Alum
Gone too soon. Robert Cormier, star of the long-running UPtv drama Heartland, died on Friday, September 23. He was 33. The Designated Survivor alum's sister told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, September 27, that the actor died in a hospital in Ontario, Canada, after sustaining injuries in a fall. "Robert was an athlete, an actor […]
Emma Watson’s Major Hair Chop Made Its Red-Carpet Debut
Emma Watson has finally debuted her pixie cut on the red carpet. On October 13, Watson attended the Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Launch Party in London with the crop, which was a short fringe styled to the side with the rest of her hair slightly tousled. She highlighted her hairdo with a pair of black hoop earrings, cat eye makeup, a warm pink blush, and matching lipstick.
Showbiz411
Julia Roberts-George Clooney Romantic Comedy Is a Hit with $68 Mil in Bank Before Opening
When “Ticket to Paradise” opens this coming Friday, it comes with a nice dowry. The Julia Roberts-George Clooney romantic comedy already has $68 million in its bank, every penny of it in different currencies. “Ticket” has now played successfully in almost every foreign territory including the UK and...
