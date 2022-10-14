Read full article on original website
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in...
The India Business Visa allows its holder to engage in commercial activities while in the country. The India Business eVisa is a multiple-entry visa that grants a combined total stay of 180 days from the date of first entry into the country. Business travellers are advised to apply for their business visa at least 4 days prior to travel. Most applications are processed within 4 days, however, in some cases, visa processing may take a few days longer. Once approved, its validity is one year.
In the past few years, Cancun has become one of THE places to vacation. The warm weather, beautiful sand, and crystal clear turquoise water beaches have made it one of the top tourist spots in Mexico. In fact, there were nearly 6.48 million arrivals at Cancun International Airport between January and August 2022 alone (a 38.1% increase from 2021), and nearly 100% occupancy rates this past summer.
Whether it’s geyseros, glaciers or guillemots, Iceland is a country bursting with natural wonders and one that you really must try to visit at least once. Hopefully my posts from our recent trip have demonstrated just how much there is to see and do – the landscapes and waterfalls, the geothermal wonders and the wealth of unique experiences. But perhaps you noticed one thing missing? Whilst we have met lots of people on the way, much of what we did was very much geared towards tourists and, aside from the occasional guide, most of our interactions were also with other tourists.
Anyone planning a visit to Spain is in luck, as travelers can take advantage of a new scheme to encourage people to travel by train. In fact, locals and visitors alike can get free train tickets to use within Spain up until the end of 2023. This initiative is set to save people money, but also to encourage people to use the railway and leave their cars parked at home. It’s a win-win situation for locals, international travelers, and the environment while reducing their carbon footprint. Read on to find out how to score free train tickets in Spain.
On most cruise ships, your accommodations, standard meals, entertainment, and daytime activities are included in your fare. Then the nickel-and-diming begins. Want a soda? Add it to your tab. Take a Pilates class? Expect a fee. Indulge at one of the fancy specialty restaurants? There’s a charge for that, too. The extras quickly add up, often sinking hearts when the bill arrives at the vacation’s end. But there are cruises that thankfully buck this trend, with out-of-pocket expenses that are truly minimal. Alcoholic drinks, crew gratuities, and sometimes even airfare, shore excursions, and pre- or post-cruise hotel stays are included in the advertised price when you step on board one of these all-inclusive cruises.
