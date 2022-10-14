Whether it’s geyseros, glaciers or guillemots, Iceland is a country bursting with natural wonders and one that you really must try to visit at least once. Hopefully my posts from our recent trip have demonstrated just how much there is to see and do – the landscapes and waterfalls, the geothermal wonders and the wealth of unique experiences. But perhaps you noticed one thing missing? Whilst we have met lots of people on the way, much of what we did was very much geared towards tourists and, aside from the occasional guide, most of our interactions were also with other tourists.

1 DAY AGO