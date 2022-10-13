ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range

After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
News 8 KFMB

Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series. In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Manny Machado
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for hitting Aaron Judge leadoff

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by manager Aaron Boone this season. Chief among them is the decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Cleveland...
BRONX, NY
iheart.com

Padres Are One Win Away "That Was The Craziest Game I've Been A Part Of"

"To see the city come together and cheer us on like that, that was the craziest game I've been a part of." The San Diego Padres are one win away from advancing to the NLCS and they can clinch a spot with Joe Musgrove on the found. Following the electric 2-1 win, Bob Melvin, Blake Snell and Trent Grisham on the electric crowd and what it means to be one win away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HeySoCal

Dodgers-Padres NLDS set To resume Friday in San Diego

The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres shifts to San Diego Friday after the teams split two games at Dodger Stadium. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin is set to start for the Dodgers in what would be his second major league appearance since Aug. 24. The 2022 All-Star Game selection was on the injured list from Aug. 26 through Oct. 3 because of a right forearm strain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Padres take a gander at goose omen to win NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres are on fire in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re just one win away from advancing to the NLCS. The San Diego Padres are on fire in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not many have held faith in the Friars to beat out their division rivals, but they’re now up 2-1, just one win away from advancing to the NLCS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Joe Musgrove pitches Padres into next round of postseason

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will try to complete their second postseason upset in seven days when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday evening in Game 4 of a National League Division Series at Petco Park. The Padres defeated the Dodgers, 2-1, Friday to take a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

First Projection Of Angels 2023 26-Man Roster

There remains an eternity between now and the start of the 2023 MLB season. But for the Los Angeles Angels — who missed the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season — there’s nothing but time to figure out a plan. All the while, eight teams are still fighting for a World Series championship.
MLB

