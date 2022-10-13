"To see the city come together and cheer us on like that, that was the craziest game I've been a part of." The San Diego Padres are one win away from advancing to the NLCS and they can clinch a spot with Joe Musgrove on the found. Following the electric 2-1 win, Bob Melvin, Blake Snell and Trent Grisham on the electric crowd and what it means to be one win away.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO