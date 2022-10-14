Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Vancleave Bulldogs vs. Gautier Gators
When it comes to high school football in South Mississippi, there may not be a more diverse landscape than Region 4 Class 5A. For example, Vancleave is home to the state’s leading rusher, former News 25 Student Athlete of the Week John Peterson at more than 219 yards per game.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Gulfport Admirals vs. Harrison Central Red Rebels
Not only is Gulfport versus Harrison Central one of the best rivalries in all of Mississippi, it’s also one of the most unpredictable. This game was decided by just one-point last season and Harrison Central is out for revenge. Admirals hosting the Red Rebels at Milner Stadium. Gulfport 3-0...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Biloxi Indians vs. St. Martin Yellowjackets
Biloxi Indians playing host to the St. Martin Yellowjackets. Another win for the Indians would go a long way towards securing their third playoff appearance in the last four years. Biloxi wins 42-22.
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport vs. Harrison Central in WXXV Game of the Week
Not only is Gulfport versus Harrison Central one of the best rivalries in all of Mississippi, it’s also one of the most unpredictable. This game was decided by just one-point last season and Harrison Central is out for revenge. News 25 Sports Director Jeff Haeger is at Milner Stadium...
wxxv25.com
High School Football is Everything: St. Patrick Fighting Irish
All the high schools in our viewing area have been invited to take the Friday Night Showcase theme song ‘High School Football is Everything’ and create their own customized video for their school. We are happy to showcase these submissions on our show. Tonight, we present the Fighting...
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Todd Spiers crashes Small Tire car at Gulfport Ford vs. Chevy
Street Outlaws driver Todd Spiers was involved in an accident on Saturday. He was driving his small-tire car at the time of the accident. The car suffered extensive damage. As Spiers was driving, he began to lose control and crashed at Gulfport Dragway in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was competing in...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish fair returns Wednesday
The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
advancemonticellonian.com
Webb wedding announcement
David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
wwno.org
The recall attempt of Mayor Cantrell: who is behind it and how is it being funded?
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 for the effort. But where exactly are all these contributions coming from? The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, breaks down the funding from big Republican donors to smaller grassroots contributions.
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
wxxv25.com
City of Bay St. Louis celebrates Eddie Favre Day
Community members of Bay St. Louis gathered at Dan B’s Restaurant and Bar to celebrate Eddie Favre Day. In 1980, Favre entered a life of public service, first as city clerk then 20 years as mayor before moving into the county administrator role. Favre served the city through many...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
WLOX
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Police Kill 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan, Prompting Search For Answers
Jaheim McMillan, a Black 15-year-old, died after a police officer shot him in the head outside a Family Dollar in Gulfport, Miss., on Oct. 6. His family and other residents of the Gulf Coast city are demanding answers from the Gulfport Police Department, including the release of body-camera footage. At...
Low levels in the Mississippi River impacting New Orleans-area freshwater supply
Startling low levels on the Mississippi River are beginning to impact cargo traffic upstream. It's also causing problems with the drinking water supply in at least one parish.
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
