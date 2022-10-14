ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

High School Football: Vancleave Bulldogs vs. Gautier Gators

When it comes to high school football in South Mississippi, there may not be a more diverse landscape than Region 4 Class 5A. For example, Vancleave is home to the state’s leading rusher, former News 25 Student Athlete of the Week John Peterson at more than 219 yards per game.
GAUTIER, MS
High School Football: Gulfport Admirals vs. Harrison Central Red Rebels

Not only is Gulfport versus Harrison Central one of the best rivalries in all of Mississippi, it’s also one of the most unpredictable. This game was decided by just one-point last season and Harrison Central is out for revenge. Admirals hosting the Red Rebels at Milner Stadium. Gulfport 3-0...
GULFPORT, MS
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football is Everything: St. Patrick Fighting Irish

All the high schools in our viewing area have been invited to take the Friday Night Showcase theme song ‘High School Football is Everything’ and create their own customized video for their school. We are happy to showcase these submissions on our show. Tonight, we present the Fighting...
LONG BEACH, MS
Todd Spiers crashes Small Tire car at Gulfport Ford vs. Chevy

Street Outlaws driver Todd Spiers was involved in an accident on Saturday. He was driving his small-tire car at the time of the accident. The car suffered extensive damage. As Spiers was driving, he began to lose control and crashed at Gulfport Dragway in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was competing in...
GULFPORT, MS
Parish fair returns Wednesday

The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
FRANKLINTON, LA
Webb wedding announcement

David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
City of Bay St. Louis celebrates Eddie Favre Day

Community members of Bay St. Louis gathered at Dan B’s Restaurant and Bar to celebrate Eddie Favre Day. In 1980, Favre entered a life of public service, first as city clerk then 20 years as mayor before moving into the county administrator role. Favre served the city through many...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
BILOXI, MS
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

