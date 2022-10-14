ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poquoson, VA

Jaedyn McAdoo returns from injury, rushes for 100 yards in the fourth quarter as Warhill outlasts Poquoson

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Mack is back and the Lions are still roaring.

Jaedyn McAdoo, out of the lineup all season with a hamstring injury, returned on Thursday to lead Warhill to a hard-fought 21-14 win over Poquoson in their Bay Rivers District game at Poquoson Middle School.

His huge fourth quarter running the ball ignited a fifth consecutive victory for the Lions (5-2, 5-0 district), while the Islanders (5-2, 3-2) saw their four-game winning streak end.

Although he had two short receptions earlier in the game, McAdoo, a 5-foot-6, 160-pound junior, entered the fourth quarter with no carries. He became the Lions’ go-to back on the series after the Islanders tied the game at 14 on Chase Bullard’s 14-yard touchdown run.

McAdoo carried the ball nine times for 100 yards. He got the call seven times for 56 yards on the Lions’ game-winning touchdown drive of 17 plays and 87 yards, which ate up almost nine minutes.

On his 21-yard touchdown run for the go-ahead score, he spun from the grasp of two would-be tacklers near the line of scrimmage, then broke another tackle on his way to the end zone.

“I don’t know how I got out of it, but I’m a small dude and you have to get low to tackle me,” said McAdoo, who got many of his yards on quick bursts at the line of scrimmage. “I felt faster, stronger and quicker than ever tonight.”

Poquoson drove from its 30 to the Lions’ 30 in an attempt to tie the game. Warhill free safety Liam Francisque, who starred defensively all night, clinched the victory with an interception at the 3.

“With McAdoo back, I got some rest on offense,” Francisque said of his big night on defense and special teams. “Coach (Jerome) Rhodes told me all week I had to be physical and vocal.”

No one was better in a first half dominated by defense than Francisque. Almost unblockable, Francisque, a 6-foot, 200-pound junior, broke up two passes, forced two quarterback hurries on blitzes, blocked one punt and altered another.

The Lions also recovered a fumble and nabbed a pair of first-half interceptions, setting up their first touchdown when sophomore Isaiah Rembert picked off Poquoson quarterback Eli Tyndall at the 10 and returned it to the 2. Deron Gordon covered the 2 yards on a run on the next play to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 8:49 to play in the first half.

Poquoson’s defense kept it in the game with stellar first-half play. Mason Deas broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down to stifle one Warhill scoring threat.

Late in the first half, Bullard intercepted Warhill quarterback Chase O’Neil, returning the pick 29 yards to the Lions’ 16. Tyndall passed to Ryan Burke for 14 yards on third-and-10 for a first down. Tyndall’s third-down pass to Ron Foskett for a 2-yard TD with 2 seconds remaining in the first half tied the game at 7.

Gordon ran 53 yards on the second play of the third quarter to give Warhill a 14-7 lead. The Islanders tied the game by driving 88 yards on 12 plays. Bullard caught a pass from Tyndall for 14 yards that set up his game-tying sweep from the 14.

