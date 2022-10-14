Helen Ratliff, 78

Helen Ratliff of Cincinnati, Union Township, Ohio passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, at the age of 78. She was born in Greasy Creek, Kentucky on May 24, 1944, to the late Armentis and Ethel (nee Stamper) Watkins. Helen is survived by her loving children Anthony (Debby) Ratliff of Union Township, Ohio, Terry (Caroline) Ratliff of Batavia, Ohio, Steve (Sherry) Ratliff of Felicity, Ohio, Billie Jean (Ron) Sampson of Union Township, Ohio, and Cynthia (Jerry) Rider of Union Township, Ohio; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Billy Joe Ratliff, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Eddie Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Brown’s Chapel, Mt. Orab, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be directed to the Clermont County or the Brown County Animal Shelters.