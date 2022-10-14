ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Helen Ratliff, 78

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 3 days ago
Helen Ratliff of Cincinnati, Union Township, Ohio passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, at the age of 78. She was born in Greasy Creek, Kentucky on May 24, 1944, to the late Armentis and Ethel (nee Stamper) Watkins. Helen is survived by her loving children Anthony (Debby) Ratliff of Union Township, Ohio, Terry (Caroline) Ratliff of Batavia, Ohio, Steve (Sherry) Ratliff of Felicity, Ohio, Billie Jean (Ron) Sampson of Union Township, Ohio, and Cynthia (Jerry) Rider of Union Township, Ohio; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Billy Joe Ratliff, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Eddie Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Brown’s Chapel, Mt. Orab, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be directed to the Clermont County or the Brown County Animal Shelters.

Comments / 0

Related
Clermont Sun

Joyce Mae Plavsic, 61

Joyce Mae Plavsic (Webb) passed away comfortably and, peacefully in the arms of her family, whom she loved dearly on, October, 5th 2022. Joyce was bor
GOSHEN, OH
Clermont Sun

Getting Older

I know I have told you my age. Well, I am now one year older. I was lucky enough to be born on 9/11. That’s right, 9/11! That date is not famous bec
UNION, OH
Clermont Sun

Earl Ray Kern, 84

Earl Ray Kern, a resident of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Tom’s Creek, Virginia to the late
GEORGETOWN, OH
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy