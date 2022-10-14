ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, OH

Joyce Mae Plavsic, 61

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asS9U_0iYXYRDD00 Joyce Mae Plavsic (Webb) passed away comfortably and, peacefully in the arms of her family, whom she loved dearly on, October, 5th 2022. Joyce was born on October 27, 1960, to the late Jack Webb and, Jean Webb (Stanley). She is the beloved and devoted wife of Paul Plavsic Sr. Survived by brother William Jack Webb, sister Vickie Webb Estes, her sons Joey Webb, Paul Plavsic, Rob Plavsic, step-son William Plavsic and lots of grandchildren who were her world, as well as numerous other cousins, family members and friends. Joyce Mae Plavsic (Webb) battled an un-winnable fight, that will not define her. Her strength her spirit and her love defines her. She was the rock that bind her family, she showed us all what unconditional love truly is, she was completely selfless inside and out. She moved mountains for the ones she loved and, she was always so proud of that! Joyce Mae Plavsic will be forever missed by many! Celebration of life will be on October 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the service will start at 11 a.m. at Hillstation Baptist Church, 7100 Hillstation Road, Goshen, Ohio 45122.

Comments / 0

Related
Clermont Sun

Sew Right

I am sorry to say that I cannot sew very well. Oh, in a crisis I can sew on a button, or fix up a little gap in a seam. It is not because I have not b
UNION, OH
Clermont Sun

Getting Older

I know I have told you my age. Well, I am now one year older. I was lucky enough to be born on 9/11. That’s right, 9/11! That date is not famous bec
UNION, OH
Clermont Sun

Earl Ray Kern, 84

Earl Ray Kern, a resident of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Tom’s Creek, Virginia to the late
GEORGETOWN, OH
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy