Joyce Mae Plavsic, 61

Joyce Mae Plavsic (Webb) passed away comfortably and, peacefully in the arms of her family, whom she loved dearly on, October, 5th 2022. Joyce was born on October 27, 1960, to the late Jack Webb and, Jean Webb (Stanley). She is the beloved and devoted wife of Paul Plavsic Sr. Survived by brother William Jack Webb, sister Vickie Webb Estes, her sons Joey Webb, Paul Plavsic, Rob Plavsic, step-son William Plavsic and lots of grandchildren who were her world, as well as numerous other cousins, family members and friends. Joyce Mae Plavsic (Webb) battled an un-winnable fight, that will not define her. Her strength her spirit and her love defines her. She was the rock that bind her family, she showed us all what unconditional love truly is, she was completely selfless inside and out. She moved mountains for the ones she loved and, she was always so proud of that! Joyce Mae Plavsic will be forever missed by many! Celebration of life will be on October 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the service will start at 11 a.m. at Hillstation Baptist Church, 7100 Hillstation Road, Goshen, Ohio 45122.