ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

AP_001245.543c026175ff45ec98e233f5e989f002.0753
4d ago

Apple is becoming a joke under Tim Cook, no innovation, numerous failed ventures, and they seem to have a business model based on GREED

Reply
8
Guest
3d ago

Happy now that you save a whole$0.35 cents on your phones. 19 million would buy a lot of phone chargers.

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says

Slide 1 of 33: Jeff Bezos has amassed a $166 billion fortune since founding Amazon in 1994. He's spent his money on charity, unusual ventures, and personal projects like Blue Origin. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in mid-2021 after seeing a pandemic-era surge in wealth. Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become one of the wealthiest and most recognizable figures in the tech world.Recent years have brought him a high-profile divorce, a trip via spaceship to the edge of space, his firm's skyrocketed share price during the pandemic, and his departure from the role as CEO of the company he founded 28 years ago.Nowadays, the 58-year-old is focused on his other endeavors, including his space exploration company Blue Origin that recently flew actor William Shatner to the edge of space as well as The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013. He's also been busy trying to get his $500 million under-construction megayacht past a historic Dutch bridge and enjoys traveling the globe with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.And, of course, there's what Forbes says is the $166.8 billion fortune he has accumulated over the years. Here's how he spends it, from real estate to travel to his personal projects.Andy Kiersz, Taylor Nicole Rogers, and Hillary Hoffower previously contributed to this reporting.
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
HAWAII STATE
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
musictimes.com

Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House

Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy