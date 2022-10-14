Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders...

BUSINESS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO