Turn Cointelegraph articles into NFTs — Early access for 500 readers
Cointelegraph introduces its Historical NFT collection, with articles that have shaped the blockchain industry mintable as nonfungible tokens. Turning Cointelegraph articles into digital collectibles to preserve the crypto industry’s most memorable moments is now becoming a reality. The Cointelegraph Historical collection will allow every article ever published by the largest crypto media outlet to become mintable into nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
Goldman Sachs to restructure businesses, combining investment banking and trading: report
Goldman Sachs is planning to restructure its biggest businesses into three divisions, which include combining investment banking and trading businesses into one unit.
Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash is leaving China’s financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence.
Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process
Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders...
UK borrowing costs fall and pound rallies as Hunt brings forward tax and spending plans – business live
New chancellor prepares to anounce measures to support fiscal sustainability in attempt to calm volatile markets; pound gains a cent and gilt yields drop
NFT Steez and Cryptoys CEO discuss the future of toys within Web3 environments
NFT Steez chats with Cryptoys CEO Will Weinraub about the future of toys, entertainment and play in blockchain-based games. On Oct. 14, NFT Steez, a bi-weekly Twitter Spaces hosted by Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond, met with the founder of Cryptoys, Will Weinraub to discuss the current role of play and toys in regard to their integration with nonfungible tokens and Web3 as a whole.
