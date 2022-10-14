ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecoinradar.com

Turn Cointelegraph articles into NFTs — Early access for 500 readers

Cointelegraph introduces its Historical NFT collection, with articles that have shaped the blockchain industry mintable as nonfungible tokens. Turning Cointelegraph articles into digital collectibles to preserve the crypto industry’s most memorable moments is now becoming a reality. The Cointelegraph Historical collection will allow every article ever published by the largest crypto media outlet to become mintable into nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
MARKETS
Reuters

Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash is leaving China’s financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process

Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders...
BUSINESS
thecoinradar.com

NFT Steez and Cryptoys CEO discuss the future of toys within Web3 environments

NFT Steez chats with Cryptoys CEO Will Weinraub about the future of toys, entertainment and play in blockchain-based games. On Oct. 14, NFT Steez, a bi-weekly Twitter Spaces hosted by Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond, met with the founder of Cryptoys, Will Weinraub to discuss the current role of play and toys in regard to their integration with nonfungible tokens and Web3 as a whole.
VIDEO GAMES

