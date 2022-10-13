Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, will be on campus Friday, Oct. 21, to talk about the state of labor unions and employee rights in an evolving economic landscape. A 1992 graduate of the UO School of Journalism and Communication, Shuler made history in August 2021 when she was elected the first woman president of the AFL-CIO, a national federation of 57 unions representing 12.5 million people across all sectors of the U.S. economy. She also will be formally inducted into the school’s Hall of Achievement on Oct. 20.

