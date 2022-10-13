Read full article on original website
McCutcheon Announces that 2022 Season will be his Last Coaching Gophers
University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced today that this will be his final season coaching the Gophers. A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota's next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.
ITA Central Regional Day 4 Recap
STILLWATER, OKLA. – The University of Minnesota tennis team started day four of the ITA Central Regional Championship with the consolation doubles quarterfinals and the main draw doubles quarterfinals. Zeyneb Sarioglan and Lucy Lu fell 4-8 to their Tulsa opponents, Lily Hutchings and Ana Paula Naranjo Martinez Kobash. No....
Gophers Top Mavericks in Barn Burner
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team picked up its second-straight sweep to open the season with a 9-4 win over Minnesota State on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena. Minnesota (4-0-0) picked up right where they left off yesterday with three early goals to take a 3-1...
Football: No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep outlasts Paramus Catholic in high-scoring game
If you like offense, you better have been at Caven Point on Friday night. If you weren’t, you missed out on 111 total points up on the scoreboard. Defense was optional as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won 70-41 over Paramus Catholic. Robert...
Howell girls soccer makes history, extends run in Shore Conference Tournament
The words drifted off the Howell bench and onto the field for the whole team to hear as the Rebels scored the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Manalapan in the Shore Conference quarterfinals. “That was beautiful soccer.”
Saturday football game between Long Branch and Neptune cancelled in aftermath of shootings
The game was to be played with no fans after being moved from Friday night because of a series of shootings in Long Branch over the last week that police say are related.
Ridgewood shuts out Ramsey, punches ticket to Bergen County finals
By now, Ridgewood’s style is well known. As its coach Pete Kay routinely stresses, they like to play an attacking, offensive game predicated on good passes and possessing the ball. It’s worked well for his team, which beat Ramsey 2-0 in the Bergen County semifinals in Oradell to advance...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
NJ communities joining a campaign to stamp out hate
An anti-hate program that was launched earlier this year in Monmouth County is expanding to other parts of New Jersey. The Safe Place Initiative, which began in Seattle in 2015 has spread across the country and is now taking hold in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties as well.
NJ lawmakers to colleges: Stop withholding transcripts from students
A proposed state law advanced by an Assembly committee would restrict the ability of New Jersey colleges and universities to withhold transcripts from current and former students who still owe money to the school. A student may need a copy of their transcript to transfer to another institution, apply for...
Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Medicine and Virtua Health are nearing the debut of their new proton therapy center at Virtua's Voorhees Hospital Campus in Camden County. The $45 million facility will be the first site in South Jersey to offer the promising cancer treatment, which is associated with fewer side effects. The 8,600-square-foot...
Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most
Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water
Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
New Jersey high school will perform ‘The Prom’ despite backlash (Opinion)
You know what they say: the show must go on. That’s the case at Cedar Grove High School after they were met with backlash for their decision to stage a production of “The Prom” as their spring musical. “The Prom” is a Drama Desk Award-winning musical that,...
The drunken tale of applejack, N.J.’s oldest booze and ultimate fall spirit
Have you ever found yourself in the middle of an overcrowded New Jersey apple orchard, picking fruit with the kids, swatting at bees and wishing you could sip something a little stronger than the cider at the farm store?. Well, your spirit savior this fall should be applejack, New Jersey’s...
16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall
Formal education is but a distant memory for me, yet the onset of fall still gives me those back to school feels. It’s in a way, a seasonal New Year, when towns and cities are reinvigorated with people and a much appreciated crispness in the air. Over the years, I’ve managed to shift my excitement for education to edible endeavors, anticipating the autumnal blitz of new restaurant openings to sample leading into the holidays.
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
Complete list of where to buy legal weed in North Jersey
Licenses to operate recreational cannabis dispensaries are being considered for approval every month by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, so we should expect to see more weed stores in New Jersey soon. For now, the largest concentration of cannabis dispensaries for adults 21 and over is in North Jersey....
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List Worthy
From the iconic Rutgers fat sandwich stuffed with everything from french fries to mozzarella sticks to giant pizzas known for being over 18 inches long, New Jersey is filled with some pretty outrageous food spots.
