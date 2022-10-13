ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

gophersports.com

McCutcheon Announces that 2022 Season will be his Last Coaching Gophers

University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced today that this will be his final season coaching the Gophers. A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota's next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

ITA Central Regional Day 4 Recap

STILLWATER, OKLA. – The University of Minnesota tennis team started day four of the ITA Central Regional Championship with the consolation doubles quarterfinals and the main draw doubles quarterfinals. Zeyneb Sarioglan and Lucy Lu fell 4-8 to their Tulsa opponents, Lily Hutchings and Ana Paula Naranjo Martinez Kobash. No....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Top Mavericks in Barn Burner

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team picked up its second-straight sweep to open the season with a 9-4 win over Minnesota State on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena. Minnesota (4-0-0) picked up right where they left off yesterday with three early goals to take a 3-1...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water

Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall

Formal education is but a distant memory for me, yet the onset of fall still gives me those back to school feels. It’s in a way, a seasonal New Year, when towns and cities are reinvigorated with people and a much appreciated crispness in the air. Over the years, I’ve managed to shift my excitement for education to edible endeavors, anticipating the autumnal blitz of new restaurant openings to sample leading into the holidays.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Complete list of where to buy legal weed in North Jersey

Licenses to operate recreational cannabis dispensaries are being considered for approval every month by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, so we should expect to see more weed stores in New Jersey soon. For now, the largest concentration of cannabis dispensaries for adults 21 and over is in North Jersey....
RETAIL

