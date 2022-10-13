Overwatch 2 brought a mountain of new content for players to try out, including three new heroes, several new maps, and the brand-new Push mode. All of the first game’s heroes are also present in the sequel to the groundbreaking Overwatch, as are many of players’ favorite maps and modes from previous games. Overwatch 2 is all about mixing the old with the new, and the perfect place to see that in action is in its maps, many of which have been tweaked and restyled from their initial appearance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO