OL Cole Spencer (will seek medical redshirt to return next season) IR Myles Price (sprained ankle) QB Tyler Shough (been throwing more, expected to be cleared by the Baylor game on Oct. 29) RB Cam'Ron Valdez (hamstring) WR Coy Eakin (Practicing, should be able to go if needed) QB Update.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO