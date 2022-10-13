Read full article on original website
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Soccer Set to Host Florida Atlantic
Match 11 FAU (3-6-3, 2-2-2 AAC) at FGCU (4-2-4, 1-1-3 ASUN) Date // Time Tuesday, Oct. 17 // 7:00 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex. Promotions Pink Out // American Cancer Society Night. Live Statistics StatBroadcast. Watch Facebook Live. Tickets Tickets. Twitter @FGCU_MSoccer.
fgcuathletics.com
Norin To Compete In ITF Professional Tournament
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Junior Fanny Norin will compete in an International Tennis Federation professional tournament starting Monday from Macon, Georgia. "This is a great opportunity for Fanny to compete in the highest level of tennis possible,'' head coach Courtney Vernon said. "We are very proud of Fanny's commitment to do whatever it takes to continue to get better."
fgcuathletics.com
Botsford Records 100th Career ASUN Win In Sweep of North Alabama
FLORENCE, Ala. - Head coach Matt Botsford recorded his 100th career ASUN win in a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) of North Alabama on Sunday. FGCU improved to 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the ASUN. North Alabama fell to 12-8 and 2-6 in league play with the loss. "Good focus...
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Set to Host ASUN Newcomer Austin Peay
Match 14 FGCU (8-5-0, 6-1-0 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay (3-8-5, 1-5-2 ASUN) Date // Time Sunday, October 16 // 1 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a big win over Lipscomb the other night, the FGCU women's soccer team remains at home, Sunday, when they welcome Austin Peay to Pickering Field. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.
Comments / 0