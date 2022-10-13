FORT MYERS, Fla. - Junior Fanny Norin will compete in an International Tennis Federation professional tournament starting Monday from Macon, Georgia. "This is a great opportunity for Fanny to compete in the highest level of tennis possible,'' head coach Courtney Vernon said. "We are very proud of Fanny's commitment to do whatever it takes to continue to get better."

