What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
LA City Council heads into weekend under cloud of scandal-fueled uncertainty
The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests during this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
Man fatally shot near Gardena
GARDENA — A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue, where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
