US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police to Fight Gangs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are...
96 Haitian migrants rescued from boat off Boca Raton
he call to action is in response to the lack of food, water, fuel, and healthcare, and as several continue to seek refuge in the U .S.
US News and World Report
One Dead in Flash Floods on the Greek Island of Crete
ATHENS (Reuters) - A man died and a woman was missing after their car was carried away in flash floods which hit the north coast of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, Greek authorities said. The Greek fire brigade said they recovered the man from a vehicle that had...
US News and World Report
Ethiopian Army Captures City From Tigray Forces -Sources
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopian government forces and their allies on Monday captured Shire, one of the biggest cities in the northern region of Tigray, from regional forces they have been battling on and off since late 2020, two diplomatic and humanitarian sources said. The violence in Tigray, which has spilled...
US News and World Report
Norway Police Say 6 Russians Suspected of Surveillance Arrested Last Week
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police revealed on Monday that they had arrested four Russians on suspicion of illegally photographing classified facilities last week, days before they caught two other Russians allegedly in possession of drones. Norway has ramped up security in recent weeks following a number of drone sightings close...
US News and World Report
Three U.N. Peacekeepers Killed, Three Injured in Mali Attack
BAMAKO (Reuters) -Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and three others seriously injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in northern Mali on Monday, a U.N. spokesperson said. Islamist militants, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, have been waging an insurgency in northern Mali for...
US News and World Report
Gunmen Attack Nigerian Church During Service, Killing 2
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen attacked a church in north-central Nigeria during a service, killing a woman and her young daughter, a government official said Monday as the hunt for the suspects intensified. The motorcycle-riding assailants arrived at the Celestial Church on Sunday and fatally shot the two victims,...
US News and World Report
Ethiopia, Seeking to Control Tigray Airports, Takes a Town
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian authorities said Monday they are aiming to get immediate control of airports and other infrastructure in Tigray, a statement of their war intentions that was followed by the capture of a town in the embattled northern region. Shire, a major northwestern town in...
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Former conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison formally recognized West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2018, although the Australian embassy remained in Tel Aviv.
US News and World Report
Russia Fighter Hits Apartments in City Near Ukraine; Six Dead, Six Missing
YEYSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday, engulfing apartments in a fireball and killing six people, Tass news agency reported. A further six people were missing and 19 suffered injuries, agencies quoted local officials...
US News and World Report
Mexico Warns Venezuelan Migrants Not to Form Caravans
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's government on Saturday moved to discourage the formation of caravans by Venezuelan migrants, saying any who do will not be eligible to enter the United States under a new humanitarian scheme announced this week. Under a plan announced on Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up...
US News and World Report
No Civilians Killed in Attack at Russian Military Base - Local Governor
(Reuters) - No civilians were killed in the attack at a military base in Russia's Belgorod region, but many soldiers were killed or wounded, the governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said early on Sunday. "A terrible event happened on our territory, on the territory of one of the military...
US News and World Report
Fire, Gunshots at Tehran Jail Holding Political Prisoners, Dual Nationals
DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Saturday in Tehran's Evin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire. State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over...
US News and World Report
Iran Prison Fire Kills Four, Injures 61 as Protests Persist
DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire at Iran's Evin prison late on Saturday killed four detainees and injured 61, state media reported, as anti-government protests sparked by a woman's death in police custody continued on Sunday, including at several universities. Iranian authorities said on Saturday that a prison workshop had been set...
