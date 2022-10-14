ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines: Trash Talk Edition

The big news of the day was that the Adams administration is finally taking a razor to New York’s 5 o’clock shadow. As the Times exclusively reported got the handout, starting in April, big black plastic bags of trash will no longer be allowed to be dumped on every sidewalk at 4 p.m., but will have to remain outside of the public realm until 8 p.m. (or 6 p.m. for buildings using containers).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

EYES ON THE STREET: A Bronx Bus Lane that Underwhelms

Bronx bus riders can’t seem to catch a break. Even when the city throws them a bone in the form of a new dedicated bus lane, drivers immediately ruin it. Recently Streetsblog rode the entire route of the Bx3 — which begins its run at 179th and Broadway in Washington Heights and terminates under the elevated at 238th and Broadway in Kingsbridge — in order to experience the new University Avenue bus-priority lane. The Bx3 has 24 stops; 10 are on University.
BRONX, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Advocates Like (But Don’t Love) the DOT’s Third Ave. Redesign

Hey, DOT — 2010 called and it wants its street redesign back. An Upper East Side community panel on Wednesday applauded the city for redesigning deadly Third Avenue — a seven-lane car sewer that offers no quarter for bus riders, pedestrians and cyclists — to include dedicated bus and bike lanes, but many members of the panel as well as street safety activists lamented that the plan could still be more ”ambitious.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Report: New York Remains a Tale of Two Cities for Public Space Equity

See the city in a whole new light — an unflattering one. Today, Transportation Alternatives and the Norman B. Leventhal Center for Advanced Urbanism at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are unveiling Spacial Equity NYC, a new tool that allows users, at the touch of a few buttons, to peer deeply into New York’s failures and analyze them across class, racial, geographic and demographic lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Vision Zero Cities: How to Fix Our Most Dangerous Roads

Starting on Wednesday in New York, Transportation Alternatives will host its annual “Vision Zero Cities” conference. In conjunction with the confab, Streetsblog is posting content from the annual journal published by TransAlt. We’ll roll them out over the course of the week. Meanwhile, click here for the full conference schedule and to register.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Vision Zero Cities: Road Violence is a Public Health Crisis that Needs Public Health Solutions

Starting on Wednesday in New York, Transportation Alternatives will host its annual “Vision Zero Cities” conference. In conjunction with the confab, Streetsblog is posting content from the annual journal published by TransAlt. We’ll roll them out over the course of the week. Meanwhile, click here for the full conference schedule and to register.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Bogotá Tries to Make Congestion Pricing Flexible and Equitable

This article first appeared on Medium and is republished with permission. Congestion pricing is one of the most common-sense tools to curbing traffic, reducing tailpipe emissions and creating a more efficient transportation system that gets people where they need to go. It’s also extremely politically contentious, especially in cities in the United States, where drivers often believe that they should not have to pay for the road space they use, nor for the other negative externalities of automobile use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Pedestrian Hit Near Citi Field on a Game Day Has Died of His Injuries

A pedestrian who was hit just a block from Citi Field a few hours before an August Mets home game by a reckless driver has died of his injuries — the latest crash around the athletic danger zone. Richard Wasley Jr. of Washington Heights was 77. It is unclear...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy