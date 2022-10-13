Read full article on original website
Related
Esports explodes onto scene in Colorado high schools, now official CHSAA sport
Step into a computer classroom after school these days, and you might feel like you’re stepping into a different world. Esports is now official in Colorado.
Amani Oruwariye 'not out of the boat' for playing time in Detroit Lions secondary yet
Amani Oruwariye was a surprise inactive for last week's game against the New England Patriots, but the Detroit Lions are not counting their interception leader from last season out of their cornerback rotation yet. "Amani’s going to get a chance to compete," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "I told him, he’s not...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) has surgery, out 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz underwent successful surgery Monday in Los Angeles, the Commanders said in a statement. Hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin performed the surgery. "He will immediately begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery," the...
Comments / 0