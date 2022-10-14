Despite a late start in many areas on the 2022 crop season, during the last days of September and early October, combines started to roll around the state. Despite 2022 being another challenging year, yield forecasts show a high probability of near or above long-term average yields in Ohio (between 207 and 250 bushels per acre for the analyzed locations). Certainly, this would apply if adequate conditions persisted in the growing season. Fields planted too early, too late, or affected by other factors (e.g., replanting, soil crusting, dry periods, pest, disease) would not be expected to yield that well.

