Read full article on original website
Related
ocj.com
Harvest considerations for corn
Despite a late start in many areas on the 2022 crop season, during the last days of September and early October, combines started to roll around the state. Despite 2022 being another challenging year, yield forecasts show a high probability of near or above long-term average yields in Ohio (between 207 and 250 bushels per acre for the analyzed locations). Certainly, this would apply if adequate conditions persisted in the growing season. Fields planted too early, too late, or affected by other factors (e.g., replanting, soil crusting, dry periods, pest, disease) would not be expected to yield that well.
ocj.com
Ohio Corn Marketing Program public notice of nomination and election
Pursuant to Section 924.07 of the Ohio Revised Code, Dorothy Pelanda, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture will conduct an election of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program Board on December 6, 2022. The Ohio Corn Marketing Program is designed to increase the market for corn and enhancing opportunities for Ohio corn...
ocj.com
Feeding Farmers Cab Cam | Levi Haselman, Next Gen Organics
Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg visited the third Fall Feeding Farmers in the Field winner as they were actively harvesting organic soybeans in this Cab Cam update. Levi Haselman of Next Gen Organics, outside of Leipsic, OH, talks the unique operation, their approach to weed control, and much more.
Comments / 0