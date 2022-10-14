Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: No transports to the hospital after fire on Berwin Ave.
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of an active fire on Berwin Ave. in Kettering. Kettering Fire Dispatch says crews are fighting an active fire on a residential structure. There is no word on transports to hospitals at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
dayton247now.com
Two dead after crash involving UTV
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Montgomery County that resulted in two deaths. According to OSHP dispatch, at approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, 4 people drove a UTV through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek and struck the opposite bank.
dayton247now.com
Body cam video shows officers use multiple de-escalation tactics before stabbing
DAYTON Ohio (WKEF) -- Body camera video is giving us a look at what unfolded inside 1518 Bancroft St on Thursday. You can see 29-year-old Tyler Patrick lunges at Officer George Kloos with a knife, stabbing him in the neck. Officers were responding to a mental health call when the...
dayton247now.com
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
dayton247now.com
44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
dayton247now.com
Nan Whaley hosts gun safety forum with community leaders and residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In order to discuss how she would work to keep communities safe as governor, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley was joined on Friday afternoon by former Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Oregon District mass shooting survivor and gun safety advocate Dion Green, Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw, and concerned Dayton residents for a roundtable on gun violence and safety.
dayton247now.com
Dayton DIY mechanic shop anticipated for 2023 opening
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A high schooler’s impassioned idea turned entrepreneurial reality will result in a unique DIY shop to accommodate affordable car repairs for locals and a dream workshop for car enthusiasts. Pandemic startup Open Bay Autos has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding...
dayton247now.com
Pickleball gaining fans in Miami Valley
KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF) - The sport of pickleball formally began in the 1960s in Bainbridge Island, Washington, but the sport's popularity has increased significantly in recent years. That popularity has been present in the Miami Valley for a decade, as multiple locations are holding open-court sessions for both longtime players...
dayton247now.com
Nationwide walk to fight suicide: "We have to be able to openly talk about mental health"
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Thousands of people gathered downtown on Sunday at the Don Crawford Plaza as part of a movement. The nationwide 'Out of the Darkness' walk supports suicide prevention education and support programs. People were dancing, and singing, and some were overwhelmed with emotion. Suicide is the 10th...
dayton247now.com
Community Resource Fair to celebrate Rock the Block
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Five Rivers Health Center will be hosting a resource fair to celebrate their Rock the Block revitalization effort. Rock the Block is a neighborhood revitalization effort in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., approximately 50 volunteers will complete beautification projects across the...
dayton247now.com
Get spooked this weekend at Fairborn Halloween Festival
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Reporter Alex King spent Friday morning getting ready for the 11th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The Spooktacular Parade is set...
dayton247now.com
Wittenberg starts fast, rolls to home win
SPRINGFIELD, OHIO (WKEF) - Wittenberg football returned home Saturday, and used early momentum to their advantage in a 62-7 win over Oberlin. The Tigers (4-2, 4-1 NCAC) scored in the opening minute of the contest, finding the end zone three times in the first quarter and four more times in the second. Garrett Gross and Reid Hall had two total touchdowns each, while Mario Getaw rans for 110 yards, a 60-yard score among that tally.
dayton247now.com
First taste of Winter on the way...
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Cooler air has made its way in with a cold front and below normal temperatures will be with us for the rest of the week. Strong winds and colder temperatures have arrived today! Temps will start in the upper 30s this morning with wind gusts up to 35 mph.
dayton247now.com
UD Basketball holds Red-Blue Scrimmages
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - With college basketball season just around the corner, Saturday marked a chance for Dayton Flyer fans to see both teams on the court at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers held a Red-Blue practice/scrimmage session, with the women taking part in various drills and a three-point...
Comments / 0