ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: No transports to the hospital after fire on Berwin Ave.

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of an active fire on Berwin Ave. in Kettering. Kettering Fire Dispatch says crews are fighting an active fire on a residential structure. There is no word on transports to hospitals at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Two dead after crash involving UTV

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Montgomery County that resulted in two deaths. According to OSHP dispatch, at approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, 4 people drove a UTV through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek and struck the opposite bank.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Nan Whaley hosts gun safety forum with community leaders and residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In order to discuss how she would work to keep communities safe as governor, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley was joined on Friday afternoon by former Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Oregon District mass shooting survivor and gun safety advocate Dion Green, Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw, and concerned Dayton residents for a roundtable on gun violence and safety.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton DIY mechanic shop anticipated for 2023 opening

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A high schooler’s impassioned idea turned entrepreneurial reality will result in a unique DIY shop to accommodate affordable car repairs for locals and a dream workshop for car enthusiasts. Pandemic startup Open Bay Autos has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Pickleball gaining fans in Miami Valley

KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF) - The sport of pickleball formally began in the 1960s in Bainbridge Island, Washington, but the sport's popularity has increased significantly in recent years. That popularity has been present in the Miami Valley for a decade, as multiple locations are holding open-court sessions for both longtime players...
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Community Resource Fair to celebrate Rock the Block

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Five Rivers Health Center will be hosting a resource fair to celebrate their Rock the Block revitalization effort. Rock the Block is a neighborhood revitalization effort in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., approximately 50 volunteers will complete beautification projects across the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Get spooked this weekend at Fairborn Halloween Festival

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Reporter Alex King spent Friday morning getting ready for the 11th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The Spooktacular Parade is set...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Wittenberg starts fast, rolls to home win

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO (WKEF) - Wittenberg football returned home Saturday, and used early momentum to their advantage in a 62-7 win over Oberlin. The Tigers (4-2, 4-1 NCAC) scored in the opening minute of the contest, finding the end zone three times in the first quarter and four more times in the second. Garrett Gross and Reid Hall had two total touchdowns each, while Mario Getaw rans for 110 yards, a 60-yard score among that tally.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

First taste of Winter on the way...

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Cooler air has made its way in with a cold front and below normal temperatures will be with us for the rest of the week. Strong winds and colder temperatures have arrived today! Temps will start in the upper 30s this morning with wind gusts up to 35 mph.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UD Basketball holds Red-Blue Scrimmages

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - With college basketball season just around the corner, Saturday marked a chance for Dayton Flyer fans to see both teams on the court at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers held a Red-Blue practice/scrimmage session, with the women taking part in various drills and a three-point...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy