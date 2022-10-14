ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cadrene Heslop

Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores

Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AL.com

2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?

Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
LehighValleyLive.com

When will Walmart release its Black Friday 2022 ad with deals?

Retailers are gearing up for the holidays early this year with more deals available sooner than ever before. However, the biggest splash is yet to come on Black Friday 2022. Shoppers highly anticipate the release of Black Friday ads from all major retailers, including Walmart. Walmart rolls out its Black...
Daily Mail

Hard-up shoppers turn to wonky veg to reduce their grocery bills as sales of supermarket ranges of misshapen food soar by 38 per cent in a month amid cost-of-living crisis

Shoppers are turning to wonky fruit and vegetables as the price of groceries reaches a record high and the cost-of-living hits people hard, new figures show. People are now forking out an average of £643 more on their grocery shopping than last year after inflation hit 13.9 per cent over September.
PYMNTS

$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores

A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
OHIO STATE
Joel Eisenberg

List of Biggest U.S. Chain Stores Closed on Thanksgiving

Many national and global chains, including Walmart, have announced closures for the holiday, as well as the usual major sales beforehand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: 9News.com,Fox4News.com, BlackFriday.com, and WomansDay.com.
The Hill

Amazon’s holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still, some third-party...
GOBankingRates

9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
modernretail.co

DTC Briefing: How brands are approaching earlier-than-ever holiday sales

This is the latest installment of the DTC Briefing, a weekly Modern Retail column about the biggest challenges and trends facing the volatile direct-to-consumer startup world. To receive it in your inbox every week, sign up here. Despite holiday sales starting earlier every year, direct-to-consumer brands aren’t seeing a ton...

