ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

Related
rinewstoday.com

In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022

On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Combining entrepreneurship with art: WaterFire founder Barnaby Evans ’75 discusses event’s history, impact

It seems hard to imagine Providence without the river that runs through its core — or to imagine that same river without WaterFire. Created by Barnaby Evans ’75 almost 30 years ago, WaterFire has brought crowds of people from all different backgrounds to Providence’s riverfront, with families, couples and friends all gathering together under the dim cover of firelight. For each lighting, the team at WaterFire builds all parts of the display from scratch and takes it all away by dawn the next day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE

Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Block Island Times

Ted Turner, outlier

In 1977, a character named Robert E. “Ted” Turner was the skipper of the 12-meter racing yacht Courageous, as she competed for the America’s Cup off Newport, Rhode Island. (I’m writing this column 150 meters from where the boats were docked at Bannister’s Wharf.) Turner is an interesting guy who thinks outside the box. He’s also a very competitive sort. He is aggressive. Turner was known as The Mouth from the South, Terrible Ted, and.
NEWPORT, RI
mybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES

CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
TIVERTON, RI
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
NEWPORT, RI
nomadlawyer.org

Cranston: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Cranston, Rhode Island

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Cranston Rhode Island. When planning a vacation in Cranston Rhode Island, consider visiting the city’s many attractions. The city offers great nightlife and several parks, such as Pawtuxet Oxboes Park and Roger Williams Park Zoo. The city is home to over eight thousand...
CRANSTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

LTE: PROVIDENCE – JORGE O. ELORZA

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, I would like to acknowledge all of the profound contributions our Hispanic community has made in our city, state and throughout our nation. Providence is a community of immigrants, and together, our unique perspectives, culture and heritage have built a strong and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing

Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Man takes power trip at fall fest

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy