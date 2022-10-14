Read full article on original website
rinewstoday.com
In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022
On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Brown Daily Herald
Combining entrepreneurship with art: WaterFire founder Barnaby Evans ’75 discusses event’s history, impact
It seems hard to imagine Providence without the river that runs through its core — or to imagine that same river without WaterFire. Created by Barnaby Evans ’75 almost 30 years ago, WaterFire has brought crowds of people from all different backgrounds to Providence’s riverfront, with families, couples and friends all gathering together under the dim cover of firelight. For each lighting, the team at WaterFire builds all parts of the display from scratch and takes it all away by dawn the next day.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Block Island Times
Ted Turner, outlier
In 1977, a character named Robert E. “Ted” Turner was the skipper of the 12-meter racing yacht Courageous, as she competed for the America’s Cup off Newport, Rhode Island. (I’m writing this column 150 meters from where the boats were docked at Bannister’s Wharf.) Turner is an interesting guy who thinks outside the box. He’s also a very competitive sort. He is aggressive. Turner was known as The Mouth from the South, Terrible Ted, and.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES
CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
nrinow.news
Tucked away for more than 60 years, records surrounding mill sale come to light in ‘Slatersville’ Episode 5
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Director Christian de Rezendes began research for his series documenting the history of Slatersville, he noticed a gap: a period from the 1880s through the selling of the mill in 1900 and the years that followed, where little was known of what happened in the village, or with the family that had owned it.
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
nomadlawyer.org
Cranston: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Cranston, Rhode Island
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Cranston Rhode Island. When planning a vacation in Cranston Rhode Island, consider visiting the city’s many attractions. The city offers great nightlife and several parks, such as Pawtuxet Oxboes Park and Roger Williams Park Zoo. The city is home to over eight thousand...
GoLocalProv
Celebrate Día de los Muertos With Live Mariachi Band at This Providence Restaurant
A Providence restaurant wants you to join for Día de los Muertos. Also known as “Day of the Dead," Xaco Taco in the Jewelry District has announced it is celebrating the occasion on Saturday October 29 with food and drink specials. Mariachi Mexico Lindo will be performing from...
mybackyardnews.com
LTE: PROVIDENCE – JORGE O. ELORZA
As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, I would like to acknowledge all of the profound contributions our Hispanic community has made in our city, state and throughout our nation. Providence is a community of immigrants, and together, our unique perspectives, culture and heritage have built a strong and...
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
GoLocalProv
Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
rinewstoday.com
Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing
Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
Woonsocket Call
Man takes power trip at fall fest
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
