FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
WVNews
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
WVNews
West Virginia hidden gem: Watters Smith Memorial State Park shines in the autumn & year round
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Watters Smith Memorial State Park, off the beaten path in southern Harrison County, is one of the under-appreciated gems of West Virginia's park system. The park offers a lengthy trail system that ranges from easy to difficult, including one section that's designed for...
WVNews
The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
WVNews
Morgantown area rich in haunted history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
WVNews
Jewel City Church's fall festival in Meadowbrook (West Virginia) blesses community
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — Free pumpkin picking, tractor rides and games for all ages were only part of the various activities available at Jewel City Church's annual Fall Fest. Church Children's Director Kristi Barnard was also excited to point out the petting zoo and pony rides, axe throwing,...
WVNews
Sharon Weaver
REEDSVILLE — Sharon Ruth Weaver, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. She was born May 10, 1958 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Ball Blosser.
WVNews
Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority hires first executive director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On Oct. 1, the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority took a step forward in its mission to identify, enhance and market a network of many of the best nonmotorized trails in the eastern United States for bikes and boats by hiring Andrew Walker as its executive director.
WVNews
Divorces
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in September in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Nicole Renee Rice from George Wayne Rice.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
— Tyler Prince, 27, Lost Creek, and Tessa Hartley, 30, Lost Creek. — Devon Timothy Toppings, 27, Clarksburg, and Leanna Nicole Shaw, 29, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Westminster man dies in Friendsville crash
FRIENDSVILLE — Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack reported that a Westminster man died in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 15 at the 2400 block of Blooming Rose Road, Friendsville. James Watson, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene by Garrett County EMS personnel.
WVNews
TALA source for all things haunted in Lewis County
Fall is a wonderful time of transformation. Leaves change color and begin to fall to the ground, the air gets a little bit cooler and a blanket might be needed for front porch sitting in the evenings, and things start to get spookier as time marches closer and closer to Halloween.
WVNews
Pumpkin Spooktacular, trunk-or-treat draw children and adults to Clarksburg's Waldomore
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ghouls, goblins, and even Buzz Lightyear showed up at the Waldomore in Clarksburg Saturday evening for the annual Pumpkin Spooktacular put on by Clarksburg Community Action, the Clarksburg CVB and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library. “We have the pumpkin carving display. There’s Robert C. Byrd...
